The North American Mountain Resorts With The Deepest, Freshest Snow Are All Out West

While the northernmost part of North America might get a lot of snow, the best ski resorts are located in the western half of the country, where the mountains reign supreme. Thanks to the high elevation of these locations, people have the chance to enjoy amazing scenery and longer and wider ski slopes. There is also the difference in the snow that is made between the two sides of North America. On the East Coast, the paths tends to be icier.

Despite having a similar humidity level to the West when it comes to snow, on the East of the country the falling flakes may start off dry and powdery, but they quickly become icy. This is in part due to how long it sits on the ground. In the West, there are frequent, large snowstorms. However, on the other side, storms are more infrequent, and the snow tends to sit longer without melting or adding new layers. The humidity levels and the sun work together to create hard and slippery surfaces, which aren't always fun to ski on.

The lack of frequent snowstorms also means that sometimes, ski resorts have to rely on artificial snow instead of true moisture. While it is a great alternative, there is a clear difference between fresh, powdery snow, and hard and somewhat icy man-made version. All this isn't to say that the only resorts worth trying out are in the West, as, according to travelers, there are several incredible ski resorts on the East Coast. But generally, you'll find some of the most exciting ones are out west.