The North American Mountain Resorts With The Deepest, Freshest Snow Are All Out West
When it comes to ski resorts, even in just the United States, people are spoiled for choice. As of 2022, there were a total of 473 places to ski. Not far away, there is Canada, which has another 292. While it's great to have so many options, trying to pick one to visit, or even narrow it down, can be pretty difficult. Thankfully, according to a list by Ski Mag, there is one easy way to narrow down ski resorts in North America, and that's by choosing ones on the West Coast. According to Ski Mag's list of the best resorts in North America, which has also been corroborated by other lists, most, if not all, of the best mountains to ski in North America are on the western half of the country.
There are several unique geographical features that make the west of Canada and the United States stand out when it comes to picking out the best slopes and most unique ski resorts. The ideal ski conditions tend to happen once you hit states like Wyoming and Colorado, and Alberta in Canada. It's not only the big ski resorts that are amazing, either. Even relatively unknown places like Marmot Basin Ski Resort, in the gorgeous Canadian Rockies, have the perfect snow, and much better skiing conditions than similar resorts on the east side of North America.
What makes the West best
While the northernmost part of North America might get a lot of snow, the best ski resorts are located in the western half of the country, where the mountains reign supreme. Thanks to the high elevation of these locations, people have the chance to enjoy amazing scenery and longer and wider ski slopes. There is also the difference in the snow that is made between the two sides of North America. On the East Coast, the paths tends to be icier.
Despite having a similar humidity level to the West when it comes to snow, on the East of the country the falling flakes may start off dry and powdery, but they quickly become icy. This is in part due to how long it sits on the ground. In the West, there are frequent, large snowstorms. However, on the other side, storms are more infrequent, and the snow tends to sit longer without melting or adding new layers. The humidity levels and the sun work together to create hard and slippery surfaces, which aren't always fun to ski on.
The lack of frequent snowstorms also means that sometimes, ski resorts have to rely on artificial snow instead of true moisture. While it is a great alternative, there is a clear difference between fresh, powdery snow, and hard and somewhat icy man-made version. All this isn't to say that the only resorts worth trying out are in the West, as, according to travelers, there are several incredible ski resorts on the East Coast. But generally, you'll find some of the most exciting ones are out west.
Utah reigns supreme
While anywhere in the west is sure to give you great skiing, if you want to make the most of your trip and visit several amazing ski slopes in one vacation, you need to explore Utah. Out of the top 10 according to Ski Mag, four are located in the state. This is pretty impressive, considering there are only 15 resorts in Utah, and four have managed to make it to the top 10 list.
For anyone who has gone skiing in Utah, this isn't much of a surprise. The state is known for its impressive slopes. Referred to as the "Home to The Greatest Snow on Earth," you can expect to experience over 400 inches of snow every year in some parts of the state, and sometimes as much as 900 inches during a really good season. However, it's not just the amount of snow that makes skiing in Utah so impressive. Thanks to the way storms roll in, snowfall usually starts dense, and then finishes with a thick layer of powder, perfect for winter sports.
Places like the Snowbird Ski Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, and Alta Ski Area shouldn't be missed if you're in the state. All use Salt Lake City International Airport as the closest option to fly in, so you are left to choose between a few great options once you land. Or, if you have time to spare, you can try them all. With many popular ski resorts costing upwards of $200 for a day, it's always nice to find high-quality slopes that cost half the price.
Other Western destinations that offer the best skiing
Though it was not on Ski Mag's list, Colorado is a state often said to have the best skiing in the United States. Like much of the rest of the West, its mountain ranges are often filled with powdery snow and stunning slopes. The world-class amenities and lodging add another element that makes the Colorado skiing scene stand out from other destinations. For example, the beautiful and under-the-radar Wolf Creeks resort in Colorado is close to hot springs, stargazing destinations, unbelievable mountain ranges, and cozy lodges.
Just north of Colorado, Wyoming offers a fair number of great skiing options too, including Grand Targhee and Jackson Hole. If you've tried some of these more well-known options, you can also check out states like Washington and California for some coastal skiing destinations. Kirkwood, Palisades Tahoe, and Mammoth are all worth a visit in California, while Washington's most notable ski resort has to be Snoqualmie, right next to Roslyn, Washington's TV-famous mountain town that boasts a vibrant art walk, farmer's market, and endless beauty.
If you have a passport, you can also check out Canada. There are several amazing places to ski in the country, with British Columbia and Alberta having some of the best slopes. Both get a large amount of snow a year, though British Columbia tends to get a little more. Whitewater and Whistler in British Columbia each get close to 400 inches annually, and are often considered the best options when traveling to this part of Canada.
How to decide where to ski
It's not always easy to decide where to ski. There are amazing places in the United States and all over the globe. However, you can narrow it down by considering a few factors. For one, you can decide how often you can go skiing. If you want to go frequently, it's a good idea to pick one relatively close to your home, and save money by purchasing season tickets instead of daily passes.
If you're looking for just somewhere new to try, it gets a little harder. You'll want to consider the terrain and difficulty level. Perhaps you are considering trying a ski resort with more of a challenge than you're used to at closer ski resorts. You may also want to try out different styles of snow and terrain as well. If you're going with other people, you may want to look at some of the best family-friendly ski resorts that are affordable.
Finally, cost and surrounding amenities are other things to be taken into account as well. If you need lodging and plane tickets to get to a ski resort, you will have to make sure the lift passes aren't too far out of your price range. Pretty much everyone wants to spend a few days at the best-rated ski resorts in the world, but affording it is another mentality. Additionally, unless you are planning to stay in the ski resort for the entirety of your vacation, you need to think about places to eat, lodging, and other activities to do, such as hot springs, hikes, or just beautiful scenery to explore.