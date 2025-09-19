How Buying An Unaccompanied Minor Ticket For Your Children Can Help Them Stay Safe When Traveling Alone

Globe-trotting alone features on many adults' bucket lists, and solo travel has even been known to give daring singles a mental health boost. But when it's your children, it's a whole different story. Of course, sending your kid on a plane by themselves comes with a slew of "what ifs." So, airlines try to do their part to ease parents' anxieties and make it a simple and safe process for all involved. All you have to do is purchase what's called an unaccompanied minor ticket.

Typically, minors are automatically offered assistance by airline staff if they are between the ages of 5 and 12. American Airlines extends this offer to travelers aged 14. For most airlines, this assistance is included in the price of a standard adult ticket, but what happens if this service is not automatically offered or your child has aged out of this bracket? If your child is older, but still under 18, you can purchase the voluntary unaccompanied minor ticket, which is about $100-150 more than a standard ticket.

In many cases, you will receive a special pass that permits you to take your child through security to their gate in order to make sure they are safe and sound. This works for both international and domestic flights. With the right preparation and support, sending your child on a solo flight can be a safe and even empowering experience for both them and you.