How Buying An Unaccompanied Minor Ticket For Your Children Can Help Them Stay Safe When Traveling Alone
Globe-trotting alone features on many adults' bucket lists, and solo travel has even been known to give daring singles a mental health boost. But when it's your children, it's a whole different story. Of course, sending your kid on a plane by themselves comes with a slew of "what ifs." So, airlines try to do their part to ease parents' anxieties and make it a simple and safe process for all involved. All you have to do is purchase what's called an unaccompanied minor ticket.
Typically, minors are automatically offered assistance by airline staff if they are between the ages of 5 and 12. American Airlines extends this offer to travelers aged 14. For most airlines, this assistance is included in the price of a standard adult ticket, but what happens if this service is not automatically offered or your child has aged out of this bracket? If your child is older, but still under 18, you can purchase the voluntary unaccompanied minor ticket, which is about $100-150 more than a standard ticket.
In many cases, you will receive a special pass that permits you to take your child through security to their gate in order to make sure they are safe and sound. This works for both international and domestic flights. With the right preparation and support, sending your child on a solo flight can be a safe and even empowering experience for both them and you.
Preparing your child for their solo flight
Sending a child on their first solo flight can be a big milestone, and preparation is key to making it a positive experience. Start by verbally walking your child through the airport process: From check-in and security to finding their gate and boarding, so they know what to expect upon arrival.
Packing wisely is another important part. While you might be used to using packing hacks that help you zip through TSA quickly as a family, now it will look a bit different. Include a small backpack with entertainment and any comfort items, like a favorite toy or blanket. Ensure that you have all essential documents, such as your child's boarding pass, ID, and any required consent forms that will allow your minor to board their flight.
Communication is crucial. Teach your child how to ask airline staff for help if they feel uncertain about any step of the process. Explain who will meet them at the destination and review safety procedures together. Many airlines allow parents to escort their child to the gate, which can ease nerves on both sides. Finally, turn the experience into a fun adventure. Framing it as a "mini trip" or "grown-up journey" helps your child feel proud and excited, rather than anxious. For more tips on making travel with children stress-free, check out our helpful guide providing easy tips and tricks for traveling with kids.