The Unexpected Reasons Solo Travel Can Give Your Mental Health A Boost
Travel can be a transformative affair, but only if you open yourself up to the new experiences your destination offers. Traveling with companions, while fun, can keep you in a bubble of familiarity — a comfort zone that can distract you from soaking in a foreign environment. From trying to coordinate schedules to compromising on what and where to eat and which sights to see, travel experiences can get diluted when undertaken as a group. However, when you visit a place alone, you will be wholly responsible for your time there.
Solo travel can act as a catalyst to open you up to new experiences while on the move, and you may even discover aspects of yourself that you wouldn't otherwise notice. Challenges may arise, but overcoming them can bolster confidence and make you more resilient. Not traveling with people you know also gives you the opportunity to reinvent yourself, as everyone you interact with is meeting you for the first time. There are no expectations, and you are allowed to be as social or solitary as you wish.
Of course, being in a foreign place, even if it's just a neighboring town, can feel isolating, and there are several tips for solo travelers on how not to feel lonely. A crucial maxim of heading out on your own is to pay attention to your mental health. By following some simple steps, like taking the time to reflect, penning your thoughts in a journal, and even choosing the right place to stay, a trip on your own can invigorate the mind and offer a fresh perspective and appreciation for your life back home.
Use these mental health boosting tips during solo travel
One of the first things you should do to avoid potential anxiety about traveling solo is to plan your trip well and research the destination. In addition to making you feel better prepared, this will also give you a sense of control over your travels. For peace of mind, booking accommodations for two people, even if you're traveling alone, is a genius Airbnb tip to make solo travelers feel safer. Staying in social spaces like hostels can also help you ease into a new destination, and Rick Steves claims it's a good way to find good value accommodation when traveling solo.
As a lone traveler, you will get a lot of time to be with yourself and reflect. This does have positive effects, but if you're not used to it, a flood of thoughts combined with the constant stream of new experiences and stimulation that being in a foreign place brings can get overwhelming. Consider journaling or meditating regularly to keep yourself centered. Having a daily routine can also help bring structure when you're in a new place and not beholden to any externally imposed schedules like a job. Keeping a schedule for your travels, even if it's a loose one, will ultimately help you get the most out of your travels.
Finally, some destinations are better than others to take on solo. A cruise isn't a good idea since you're stuck for extended periods on a ship with no option to change your surroundings or company. A solo camping trip may also become a little too lonesome. Instead, start by visiting a new city or going someplace where there are prospects to meet other travelers. After a few solo trips, you may find that you are your favorite travel companion.