This Reliable Truck Makes The Perfect Companion For Road Trips With Spacious Interiors And Modern Comfort
The 2025 Ram 1500 checks all the boxes for long road trips: comfort, reliability, and storage space. This full-size, all-American pickup truck blends classic toughness with modern comfort, and thanks to its game-changing updates over previous models, it claimed the title of MotorTrend's Truck of the Year for 2025.
Packing for a road trip can feel like a game of Tetris, but you'll be surprised how easy it is with a truck as roomy as this one. Inside, there's plenty of storage space and clever compartments throughout the cabin, keeping snacks, gadgets, and travel must-haves within easy reach. You can even tuck away a backpack or a couple of jackets without them taking over the cabin. Plus, the bed is versatile and easy to organize, ready for luggage, camping gear, or even bicycles.
Also, safety is a big deal, especially when you're on the road with family or friends. This truck has you covered with adaptive cruise control that even offers a hands-free mode on the highway, so long stretches behind the wheel feel less tiring. There's also automatic emergency braking, so don't fret about a pedestrian suddenly jaywalking or a deer jumping in front of you. Not to mention, blind-spot monitoring to keep you aware of vehicles sneaking up from the side, lane-keep assist to help you stay centered on the road, and parking assistance with a full 360-degree camera — you've basically got a co-pilot watching your back on every drive.
The best update so far in the RAM 1500s
Performance is another area where the 2025 Ram 1500 shines. Previously, it used a Hemi V8 motor, but it now uses the Hurricane 3-liter, straight-six engine, a significant upgrade to a truck that for years had been considered to have poor fuel economy. Most 2025 Ram 1500s get around 17 to 20 mpg in the city and 24 to 26 mpg on the highway, while the high-performance models, like the TRX, run a bit lower. This new engine also provides reliable power for the most rugged terrains, with drive modes for multiple terrains, such as mud, sand, rock, or snow. Thanks to its advanced suspension systems and noise-reducing technologies, the ride will always remain smooth, perfect for a stunning and storied road trip across the U.S. Tired of gas? There is also a fully electric version: the Ram 1500 REV (which is great for visiting the cool EV charging station in Joshua Tree, complete with hammocks and a mod lounge).
Let's face it, long drives can get a little boring if you don't have something to keep everyone entertained. Its infotainment system boasts a large touchscreen with intuitive controls, smartphone integration, and voice command features, allowing drivers to navigate, stream music, or check traffic without distraction. Also, with its dual-zone climate control, you can keep yourself cool while the passenger stays warm, or set it and forget it while you focus on the road.
The 2025 Ram 1500 kicks off at about $40,275 at the time of this writing, but the price can go up to a little over $87,000 if you want tougher off-road trims, like the Rebel, Warlock, and Power Wagon.