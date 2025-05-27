A New EV Charging Station At California's Joshua Tree Is A Cool Destination With Hammocks And A Mod Lounge

Located just under a mile from the Joshua Tree National Park Visitor Center on Park Boulevard, Rivian has unveiled its new Charging Outpost, which is more than just your average EV charging station. A part of the Rivian Adventure Network, the Joshua Tree Charging Outpost is easy to access: It is right off 29 Palms Highway, a quick 6 miles from the national park's entrance. Travelers flying into the nearest major airport, Palm Springs International, or locals traveling from the Palm Springs area can take North Indian Canyon Road to California Highway 62 East, a 50-minute drive.

Though the concept is similar to its Yosemite Charging Outpost, the Joshua Tree location stands out as the first to offer CCS connectors (Rivian's standard) and options for NACS-equipped EVs, allowing all EVs access to Rivian's chargers. Other electric vehicles will still need to bring a NACS adapter, but as Rivian has made the move to adopt NACS in their vehicles, the company will soon include hardware in Rivian Adventure Network chargers.

EV owners can charge at any of the Joshua Tree Outpost's 12 Rivian Adventure Network chargers. Rivian owners pay via their app, while other EV owners get access to a tap-to-pay feature. Whether just passing through, heading to one of the best destinations for glamping near Joshua Tree National Park, or fueling up for a park adventure, the Rivian Charging Outpost in Joshua Tree is a truly unique experience worth stopping at.