A New EV Charging Station At California's Joshua Tree Is A Cool Destination With Hammocks And A Mod Lounge
Located just under a mile from the Joshua Tree National Park Visitor Center on Park Boulevard, Rivian has unveiled its new Charging Outpost, which is more than just your average EV charging station. A part of the Rivian Adventure Network, the Joshua Tree Charging Outpost is easy to access: It is right off 29 Palms Highway, a quick 6 miles from the national park's entrance. Travelers flying into the nearest major airport, Palm Springs International, or locals traveling from the Palm Springs area can take North Indian Canyon Road to California Highway 62 East, a 50-minute drive.
Though the concept is similar to its Yosemite Charging Outpost, the Joshua Tree location stands out as the first to offer CCS connectors (Rivian's standard) and options for NACS-equipped EVs, allowing all EVs access to Rivian's chargers. Other electric vehicles will still need to bring a NACS adapter, but as Rivian has made the move to adopt NACS in their vehicles, the company will soon include hardware in Rivian Adventure Network chargers.
EV owners can charge at any of the Joshua Tree Outpost's 12 Rivian Adventure Network chargers. Rivian owners pay via their app, while other EV owners get access to a tap-to-pay feature. Whether just passing through, heading to one of the best destinations for glamping near Joshua Tree National Park, or fueling up for a park adventure, the Rivian Charging Outpost in Joshua Tree is a truly unique experience worth stopping at.
Amenities at Rivian's Joshua Tree charging outpost
As one of the best things to do in all of Southern California, Joshua Tree National Park is all about the experience. Similarly, the Joshua Tree Charging Outpost is a head-to-toe designed experience for its guests. It combines traditional gas station conveniences like complimentary coffee from Joshua Tree Coffee Company and restroom access with a unique desert design that blends into its natural surroundings. The outpost also has eco-conscious patch and repair options for gear and a zero-waste food initiative that reflects the area's values.
Rivian owners can enjoy perks at the Joshua Tree Charging Outpost, like 24-hour restroom access via a code in the Rivian App. Restrooms are open to the public from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. while the Outpost is open Monday through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The climate-controlled lounge offers local snacks, merchandise, and Wi-Fi, but with even more to do outside the lounge, chances are you won't stay inside for long.
The Joshua Tree Charging Outpost has wooden decks with hammocks, shaded cabanas, a climbing wall for children, and an immersive outdoor museum. With only a few spots for non-EVs, there is parking available one street over and a paved path leading to the outpost. Whether you've been camping at one of the most scenic California campgrounds in Joshua Tree or are charging up to head home, Rivian's Joshua Tree Charging Outpost is a space to stretch, breathe, and enjoy some stylish amenities.