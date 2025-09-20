Are The New Trackable Suitcases Worth Purchasing Before Your Vacation? What Travelers Need To Know
There are few travel experiences more disheartening than losing your luggage at an airport. The matter is made only worse when you approach the customer service desk, inquire about the whereabouts of your bags, and after a few hastily made phone calls, the staff member looks at you, puffs out their cheeks, and says something like, "We're not quite sure what's happened to it."
Bearing that in mind, along with the prevalence of tracking technology in everything from electronic devices to parcels and mail, it's strange that trackable suitcases have yet to take the industry by storm. A new partnership between Australian airline Qantas and luggage brand July might be about to usher in that much-needed change.
The Qantas x July collection features suitcases with sleek, hardcase shells and 360-degree spinner wheels. July's tracking technology, named Casesafe, is built into the manual lock system and is the principal selling point of its new suitcase range. The technology works with both Google's and Apple's "Find My" networks. Simply pair the case with your phone, and it should remain discoverable unless you unpair it yourself.
Are the Qantas x July travel bags worth it?
Whether you deem the bags worth it depends on several factors, like price, which airlines you use most (and which airports), and your aversion to risk. July currently offers two bags in its Qantas x July range: a 42-liter carry-on and an 80-liter checked bag. The carry-on is AU$375 ($248), the hold bag is AU$425 ($281), and the set with both bags is AU$765 ($507).
This puts them at the more expensive end of the suitcase spectrum, but some consumers will happily pay the extra money to assuage fears of their bags getting lost. The bags, which will be available from late September 2025, are currently only available in black.
Which airports and airlines you use are also important to consider. JFK is notorious for lost luggage, so if you transit through here regularly, you may appreciate the safeguard of a trackable suitcase. Likewise, American Airlines and United Airlines mishandle luggage more frequently than their competitors, so a suitcase with tracking technology can put your mind at rest. With interminable lines and sky-high prices, airports are pretty infuriating places these days; a Qantas x July bag is one way to lessen your travel stresses.