Are The New Trackable Suitcases Worth Purchasing Before Your Vacation? What Travelers Need To Know

There are few travel experiences more disheartening than losing your luggage at an airport. The matter is made only worse when you approach the customer service desk, inquire about the whereabouts of your bags, and after a few hastily made phone calls, the staff member looks at you, puffs out their cheeks, and says something like, "We're not quite sure what's happened to it."

Bearing that in mind, along with the prevalence of tracking technology in everything from electronic devices to parcels and mail, it's strange that trackable suitcases have yet to take the industry by storm. A new partnership between Australian airline Qantas and luggage brand July might be about to usher in that much-needed change.

The Qantas x July collection features suitcases with sleek, hardcase shells and 360-degree spinner wheels. July's tracking technology, named Casesafe, is built into the manual lock system and is the principal selling point of its new suitcase range. The technology works with both Google's and Apple's "Find My" networks. Simply pair the case with your phone, and it should remain discoverable unless you unpair it yourself.