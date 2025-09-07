What Really Happens To Your Lost Or Left Behind Items At An Airport

Airports have many secrets, from TSA agents pocketing misplaced cash to security scanners that fail to identify the majority of potentially dangerous items passing through them. But one of the biggest mysteries is what happens to lost luggage. If you lose an item — or worse, a whole bag — at an airport, it can feel like it's been swallowed into the abyss and is swimming around somewhere in the space between dimensions. The truth is much more banal: The items are snapped up and sold off.

According to Société Internationale de Télécommunications Aéronautiques (SITA), tens of millions of bags are lost or stolen at airports each year. And you're five times more likely to lose your luggage on an international flight than a domestic one. Information sharing between airports and airlines is notoriously inconsistent — don't be surprised if you end up bouncing between customer service departments while trying to track your bag down. The entire process isn't just bad for customers; it costs the industry $5 billion a year.

It's frustrating, but also unsurprising, that airports want to get rid of all this loot quickly — and to make a quick buck on the side if they can. In the U.S., items are shipped to auctioneers and sold at government surplus stores or online, with the profits going to state governments. In the U.K., they go to prominent auction houses like Greasby's in London or Mulberry Bank in Glasgow. Countries in the European Union, like Germany and the Netherlands, employ similar methods.