This Country Is The Most Popular In The World For Repeat Visitors

Japan is having a moment. Not another materially decadent, Japan-as-number-one moment, like the one that defined the economic boom years of the 1980s. But a genuine tourism moment, because everybody seems to be traveling to Japan right now. In 2024, Japan welcomed nearly 37 million tourists, the highest figure on record for a calendar year, and current trends suggest that number could surpass 40 million in 2025. Big-hitting tourism nations like France, Italy, Spain, the U.S., and China may receive considerably more annual visitors — Paris alone can welcome 30-million a year — but Japan is exerting an increasingly inexorable pull.

According to research gathered by Dentsu, a major advertising firm, Japan has been picked as the top destination that travelers want to revisit. Through an online poll, Dentsu asked frequent international travelers from 20 major economies which country they'd most like to return to. Japan received a whopping 52.7% of the vote. More than 12,000 people responded to the poll, with South Korea coming second with 20% and the U.S. third with only 16.6%.

Traditional Japanese food, designated a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage element in 2013, was one of the main reasons tourists fell in love with Japan. Tourists also mentioned their fondness for Japan's storied cultural products. The weak yen, a boon to most overseas travelers, was deemed less important, suggesting that Japan's soft power and cultural relevance is at an all-time high.