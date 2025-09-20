This Country Is The Most Popular In The World For Repeat Visitors
Japan is having a moment. Not another materially decadent, Japan-as-number-one moment, like the one that defined the economic boom years of the 1980s. But a genuine tourism moment, because everybody seems to be traveling to Japan right now. In 2024, Japan welcomed nearly 37 million tourists, the highest figure on record for a calendar year, and current trends suggest that number could surpass 40 million in 2025. Big-hitting tourism nations like France, Italy, Spain, the U.S., and China may receive considerably more annual visitors — Paris alone can welcome 30-million a year — but Japan is exerting an increasingly inexorable pull.
According to research gathered by Dentsu, a major advertising firm, Japan has been picked as the top destination that travelers want to revisit. Through an online poll, Dentsu asked frequent international travelers from 20 major economies which country they'd most like to return to. Japan received a whopping 52.7% of the vote. More than 12,000 people responded to the poll, with South Korea coming second with 20% and the U.S. third with only 16.6%.
Traditional Japanese food, designated a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage element in 2013, was one of the main reasons tourists fell in love with Japan. Tourists also mentioned their fondness for Japan's storied cultural products. The weak yen, a boon to most overseas travelers, was deemed less important, suggesting that Japan's soft power and cultural relevance is at an all-time high.
Why does Japan attract repeat visitors?
Dentsu's research backs up the anecdotal evidence: Many travelers in Japan begin talking about their second visit before the first has even ended. So how does Japan captivate its audience? It's not the tired cliches of "old meets new" — an idea that could apply to almost any country — but rather a mix of broad appeal, high-quality services, a sense of historical depth, a legendary (and increasingly influential) cuisine culture, and destinations that are just plain fun.
Whether you're an art enthusiast seeking the aesthetics of restraint, a snowboarder looking for some of the best powder on the planet, or a foodie who wants to understand the roots of subtractive cooking, Japan has something for you. It's safe and welcoming, and the transport is efficient, too. No wonder it's the ultimate destination for solo travelers.
Geography and seasonality are also factors. Japan is long — 2,361 miles from stem to stern — with boreal forests in the north and subtropical island chains like Okinawa and Ogasawara in the south. Parts of Hokkaido, like the immensely beautiful Shiretoko National Park, are closer to Siberia than Tokyo, while Okinawa, with its white, sandy beaches, has more in common with the Philippines than the flagstone tea quarters of Kyoto or Kanazawa. Most first-time visitors travel the Golden Route, connecting Tokyo with Kyoto, Osaka, and Fuji-Hakone, and this geographical diversity incentivizes return visits to experience different sides of Japan. Repeat visitors are also more likely to visit rural (and rapidly depopulating) destinations. Not only does this change the nature of the tourist experience, it means travelers — and the money they spend — can have a positive impact on the places that need it most.