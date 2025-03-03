Japan's 'Food Town' Is A Giant Market In Tokyo With The Tastiest Traditional Japanese Eats

The Tsukiji Outer Market is a bit of a maze, all of its alleyways packed with vendors. To get your bearings, it might be a good idea to start your day at Plat Tsukiji, an information center where you can pick up a map. There are also toilets, a duty-free counter, and a currency exchange machine near the information center. Once you're oriented, it's time to explore. While fish is undoubtedly the star of the show here, you'll quickly realize there's so much more to discover. Stalls overflow with fresh fruits and vegetables, pickled delicacies, and Japanese tableware, too.

After walking around for a bit, you'll no doubt be hungry, and there are so many options for places to eat. Make sure to brush up on dining etiquette beforehand and avoid Japan's chopsticks faux pas. Sushi, unsurprisingly, is a major highlight. One Tripadvisor reviewer said that Tsukiji has the "most delicious sashimi and sushi I've ever tried." For a unique sushi experience, check out Yakiuo Ishikawa, a restaurant where each table is equipped with a gas grill, allowing you to sear your own sashimi. If grilled seafood is your thing, don't miss the highly praised grilled tuna skewers at Tonboya.

One unique way to experience the Tsukiji Outer Market is to book a sushi-making class at the market. With one of these workshops, a professional sushi chef will show you how to make your own sushi with ingredients and kitchenware sourced from the market itself. For a breather from the bustling market streets, head upward to the Uogashi Shokudo food court. This lesser-known part of the Tsukiji Outer Market is located on the third floor above the main market and offers a quieter space to enjoy breakfast or lunch.