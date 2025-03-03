Japan's 'Food Town' Is A Giant Market In Tokyo With The Tastiest Traditional Japanese Eats
Tokyo is a city where culinary delights unfold at every turn, from the delicate artistry of kaiseki dinners to the animal cafés of the trendy Shibuya neighborhood. To immerse yourself in the heart of Tokyo's food scene, you'll want to head to Tsukiji Outer Market. This sprawling network of streets is brimming with wholesale vendors, bustling restaurants, and food-related activities. Think fresh-made sushi, succulent grilled crab, and an array of Japanese products you can take home.
Known as Japan's "food town," the Tsukiji Outer Market is one of the largest seafood markets in the world. It was originally even bigger, but a section known as the Tsukiji Inner Market, which primarily served professional buyers with wholesale fish, relocated a few years back. But fear not, the outer market still offers an incredible, plentiful experience for visitors and locals alike. It's a place where you can witness the energy of fishmongers hawking their wares, sample some of the freshest seafood, and browse an exotic selection of culinary goods. The Tsukiji market first opened in 1935 on land that was a residential district for samurais. The historical presence can still be felt today, with one shrine from this pre-market era still standing at the market's edge to greet you.
Dip your chopsticks into the alleyways of Tsukiji Outer Market
The Tsukiji Outer Market is a bit of a maze, all of its alleyways packed with vendors. To get your bearings, it might be a good idea to start your day at Plat Tsukiji, an information center where you can pick up a map. There are also toilets, a duty-free counter, and a currency exchange machine near the information center. Once you're oriented, it's time to explore. While fish is undoubtedly the star of the show here, you'll quickly realize there's so much more to discover. Stalls overflow with fresh fruits and vegetables, pickled delicacies, and Japanese tableware, too.
After walking around for a bit, you'll no doubt be hungry, and there are so many options for places to eat. Make sure to brush up on dining etiquette beforehand and avoid Japan's chopsticks faux pas. Sushi, unsurprisingly, is a major highlight. One Tripadvisor reviewer said that Tsukiji has the "most delicious sashimi and sushi I've ever tried." For a unique sushi experience, check out Yakiuo Ishikawa, a restaurant where each table is equipped with a gas grill, allowing you to sear your own sashimi. If grilled seafood is your thing, don't miss the highly praised grilled tuna skewers at Tonboya.
One unique way to experience the Tsukiji Outer Market is to book a sushi-making class at the market. With one of these workshops, a professional sushi chef will show you how to make your own sushi with ingredients and kitchenware sourced from the market itself. For a breather from the bustling market streets, head upward to the Uogashi Shokudo food court. This lesser-known part of the Tsukiji Outer Market is located on the third floor above the main market and offers a quieter space to enjoy breakfast or lunch.
Tips for enjoying Tsukiji Outer Market like a local
Before heading to the market, there are a few things to keep in mind. The first rule? Not eating while walking is a Japanese food custom you might get side-eyed for breaking. Instead, find a designated eating area or enjoy your meal inside the restaurant. Since Tsukiji's streets are narrow and always packed, it's best to leave large bags, luggage, or strollers behind. While the vendors are welcoming, remember that touching the food or taking photos without asking is considered rude. Also, bring plenty of cash — many stalls don't accept credit cards — and don't try to haggle; prices at Tsukiji are set.
As for getting to the market, if you're arriving from Haneda Airport, Tsukiji is about a 45-minute train ride away. It's located near Tokyo's upscale Ginza district, making it a great stop if you plan to explore luxury shopping or historic tea houses. If you're coming from other parts of Japan, take the train to Shimbashi Station, then it's about a 15-minute walk to the market. While in the area, don't miss the Namiyoke-Inari Shrine at the border of the market, which has been a place of protection for locals long before the fish stalls arrived. Within the market itself, you'll find Enshoji Temple, a Shin Buddhist temple offering a moment of calm. Just outside the market, the breathtaking Tsukiji Honganji Temple is worth a visit, with its unique blend of Indian, Turkish, and Western architectural influences.