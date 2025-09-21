This Restored Sicilian Post Office Is A Charming Waterfront Hotel With A Breathtaking Roman-Style Spa
Hotels come in all shapes and sizes, but very few can say they once sorted international mail. Sitting gracefully on the Porto Piccolo waterfront in Syracuse, the Ortea Palace Hotel is what happens when Sicily takes an old post office and reimagines it with gorgeous ornate hanging wall lights, winding staircases, and a Roman-inspired spa that belongs in a painting.
Step inside and the intricately ornate marble floors gleam, while vaulted ceilings give even the casual coffee run a touch of drama. Downstairs, the spa is a story all its own, with archways and artistic details that nod to the grandeur of ancient Rome. Slip into the warm pools and it feels less like a wellness routine and more like a ritual, one steeped in history yet tailored for modern indulgence. Between Porto Piccolo's harbor and the gulf, 75 rooms and suites sit ready to welcome guests. Polished with refined, thoughtful finishes and softened by fabrics that give every space a touch of indulgence.
Beyond the spa, the hotel unfolds like a series of postcards you'd actually want to send. The waterfront views sparkle and every corner offers a reminder that this was once the heartbeat of Syracuse's communications. The building carried the weight of letters and packages from faraway places. Now, it carries travelers, pulling them into a blend of history, splendor, and Sicilian charm. What once connected even little-known seaside cities like Porticello to the world through stamps; is now postmarking connection through tranquil experiences, flavors, and time spent together. The Ortea Palace Hotel isn't a newcomer to grand gestures and has been commanding attention since the early 20th century. This is where past and present meet on the water's edge, in a hotel that feels every bit as timeless as the city it calls home.
Spa escape and city adventures at Ortea Palace Hotel in Syracuse
The spa inside the Ortea Palace Hotel is your Sicilian reset button that combines opulence, wellness, and mindful indulgence. Float in the swimming pool while surrounded by intricate mosaics, or melt tension away in the sauna and steam room. Every corner boasts nature-infused details, from the saunas dotted with soft lighting reminiscent of stars to Turkish baths covered in intricate tile work. The spa's newest and most innovative treat, La Nuvola, aka "the Cloud," uses a combination of sound, light, and movement to deliver an otherworldly, therapeutic experience of drifting high in the sky. Treatments by the expert team blend wellness and beauty, from massages to facials, ensuring every visit is a gentle recharge. Open daily from late morning through early evening, the spa offers a pause from sightseeing, letting guests rebalance before heading back to the sparkling waters and vibrant streets of Syracuse.
Italians may consider food to be an art form, but in Sicily, when it comes to a meal, it's practically a religion. That's according to celebrated European travel expert Rick Steves, with him even going as far as to call this region home to the best food in Italy. Food here is more than a vessel for sustenance — it's a full-body experience. Meant to be enjoyed slowly and savored through each morsel and moment, Ortea Palace Hotel offers celebrated options all within steps of your room.
From sunrise to late night, Ortea Palace Hotel delivers flavors with flair. Il Cortile, the hotel's main restaurant, honors tradition in a historic courtyard, while Incanto, the hotel's rooftop spot, dazzles with Mediterranean specialties and sea views. Then, of course, Champagnetta, the hotel's modern bar and restaurant, crafts cocktails that feel like an art form.
Sicilian flavors, scenic strolls, and how to get to Ortea Palace Hotel
Right past the hotel threshold, Bistrot 18 is where contemporary flair meets traditional, seasonal, Sicilian flavors and an ambiance that is chic yet welcoming. For those looking for a mid-day pick-me-up, Caseificio Borderi is a must. Their sandwiches, filled with local cheeses and cured meats, are a flavor-packed delight in a bustling spot where locals and tourists line up. Meanwhile, Ristorante Regina Lucia's menu features classic dishes reimagined with a creative twist offering picturesque square views with each bite.
Close enough to hear the clink of glasses downtown, the city's pulse is right outside. From the lofty lobby to monuments like Statue of Archimedes just by crossing Ponte Umbertino, or see brilliant models from Archimedes and Leonardo da Vinci at Archimede & Leonardo da Vinci Museum close by. Those hunting for authentic Sicilian ceramics can stop by Ceramiche Artigianali Dolù where you may even watch a master at work. For endless culinary treats, meander through the vibrant Mercato di Ortigia farmers market. But for those looking to hit pause on city life and dive a little deeper into post-spa relaxations, follow the coastline. Sicily's best beaches provide the perfect backdrop for a day of pure joy.
Travelers typically arrive at Vincenzo Bellini Catania Airport (CTA), roughly an hour from Syracuse, or by ferry to local nearby ports like Porto di Augusta. A short drive through small Sicilian streets delivers you to the hotel's waterfront, where cobblestone alleys, cafés, and historic monuments are steps away. Whether you're here for a quick city stroll or a long Sicilian adventure, rooted in its own storied past, the Ortea Palace Hotel feels both part of the city's history and a new, contemporary masterpiece all on its own.