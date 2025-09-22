Seasick-Prone Passengers Should Avoid Staying In This Cruise Ship Cabin Location At All Costs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you love the idea of waking up in a new destination each day, a cruise may be the perfect vacation for you. The exciting shore excursions, endless buffets, casinos, themed parties, and ocean views can be a big draw for many travelers. But for others, the motion of the ocean is definitely not a good thing — and can make some seasick-prone travelers weary of booking a water-based getaway. If you're eager to hit the open seas, but terrified of the possibility of rough waters and days full of nausea, dizziness, and headaches, just plan ahead. There are some cabins you should think twice about booking, and those prone to seasickness will want to avoid choosing one in the front of the ship, as this is the area that has the most movement.

One Redditor shared their experience on r/Cruise, saying, "Don't get the very front of the ship because you can be levitating the entire night as the ship bobs in the water. I can firmly state this based on experience. It was fun for the first 30 minutes and then stopped being fun." This was also backed up by multiple travelers on Tripadvisor, with one stating, "The only time I have ever been seasick was when I had a cabin at the front of a ship." Other travelers also mention that the back of the ship wasn't good for them, so the best place for those prone to motion sickness might be the middle.