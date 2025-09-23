Dollar Tree Finds That Transform Into Travel Essentials With A Simple Hack
Whether you're heading off for two weeks or two years, keeping your backpack or suitcase tidy and clean and saving as much space as possible will only ever make your life easier. But packing for a trip is a real skill that many of us slip up on. From overpacking and having to lug a bunch of stuff you'll never use from place to place to forgetting something fundamental that you now can't find anywhere, we can all be caught off guard by poor packing decisions.
There are loads of products on the market to ease your packing woes. But if you're looking to spend as little as possible, you may be surprised to discover that ordinary items from Dollar Tree can be transformed into innovative travel hacks. TikToker Emma Villaneda (@thecraftedstudioco) posted a viral video explaining how travelers can use these everyday items to their advantage.
Shower caps for your shoes
Don't fancy throwing your grubby shoes on top of your clean clothes? Emma has found a super simple and yet surprising solution. Pop into Dollar Tree, go to the hair section, and get a ten-pack of shower caps. You can then wrap a shower cap over each shoe or pair of shoes to prevent them from rubbing against your clothes and getting them dirty!
For extra space saving, you can also tie your trainers through the loop at the top of your backpack or around the handle of your suitcase. And if you've packed too much stuff, follow this easy number rule when choosing what to remove from your overflowing luggage.
Mesh laundry bags as packing cubes
Opening your backpack doesn't have to spike your cortisol levels. Enter packing cubes, which are honestly a game-changer. Instead of rummaging through hoards of wrinkly, crumpled-up clothes any time you need to find a t-shirt, you can use packing cubes to keep everything organized. Your tops, underwear, toiletries, and dirty clothes can all go into their own cube, so you can open your bag and instantly know where everything is. Plus, packing cubes are also great space savers, as they compress your items so you can fit more stuff in your bag.
For a cheap, Dollar Tree alternative to regular packing cubes, consider taking a leaf out of Emma's book and getting yourself a three-pack of mesh laundry bags. They work in the same way as the cubes, and they'll almost certainly be cheaper even if you buy multiple packs.
Mesh pop-up hampers
Whether you're going to the beach or suddenly need an extra bag to carry souvenirs (like your new elephant pants and huge chakra poster), mesh pop-up hampers from Dollar Tree can be a helpful, space-saving alternative to a regular tote bag. As Emma says, they fold up super small, so you can carry them easily, and they spring up surprisingly large when opened. If you're using them to haul your things back from the beach, simply put your items inside, shake the hamper, and any loose sand will fall right through the mesh and back onto the sand instead of traveling back with you to your hotel room (where it will proceed to stick to just about everything).
You can also use these hampers when it's laundry day and you need to hand a big load to your hostel reception or local washing service. Because sometimes, your packing cubes just won't be big enough for all your dirty clothes.
Exfoliating mitts and straws for jewelry storage
Have you ever dropped your jewelry into your suitcase in a last-minute rush only to discover a tangled mess of necklaces and a bunch of newly single earrings floating in your bag down the road? Emma has a couple of genius travel hacks to preserve the structural integrity of your jewelry.
First, get yourself some exfoliating mitts and pierce your earrings through them as a space-saving and super-affordable earring holder. Next, this plastic straw hack is a lifesaver. Grab a packet of straws from Dollar Tree and guide one necklace into one straw at a time, fastening the clasp at the top. Emma suggests storing the necklace straws in makeup brush holders to make sure they don't get lost.
Travel dressing containers
Not keen on filling up your checked luggage with huge shampoo and shower gel bottles but also want to take your products from home? Emma suggests heading to Dollar Tree and grabbing some travel dressing containers, which you can decant your products into. These are squeezy bottles, so you can easily use them the same way as you would your regular shower items, and they're also small and light.
Not sure how much of what to bring? Follow this simple rule for how many pairs of underwear you need to pack for any vacation.