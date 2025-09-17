This Plastic Straw Hack Is A Lifesaver For Packing Jewelry In Your Luggage

When you've booked yourself a glamorous holiday, you want to dress your best. Whether you're sailing in style aboard the newest luxury cruise ship or you need to glam up for a night at the casino in this tiny city that's now the most expensive place on earth.

Traveling with delicate jewellery is a challenge, however. Pulling out your favorite pieces only to discover they are tangled, broken, or, worst, lost, can be a damper on your holiday. Keeping your jewelry stowed in hanging organizers or velvet-lined boxes is one way to keep it safe. Unfortunately, baggage handlers aren't always gentle with luggage. Even the best organizers can have their bags tossed and turned, resulting in their fine gold chains getting tangled into a fiendishly tight knot.

Fortunately, there's a solution probably sitting in your kitchen right now: a drinking straw. Simply cut the straw to the right length and thread the chain through and clasp it shut. Pop it into your washbag or jewelry organizer. This protects the chain and keeps it from getting tangled. What about other jewelry pieces? Dangling chandelier earrings or delicate bracelets? There are some surprising ways to pack these with everyday items around the house.