Big Mistakes Travelers Should Avoid When Choosing A Luggage Tag
Traveling near or far, there is one fear gripping most travelers — and it starts way before stepping on the plane. Choosing which essential items you need to take for your week-long vacation, or which suits to pack for your next business trip, is just one step removed from the fear you will never see any of your belongings again if your bag gets lost in transit. And that happens a lot, with a whopping 33.4 million bags lost or misplaced worldwide in 2024 alone. While there's no one way to prevent that from happening, making sure you prepare your luggage for that eventuality can boost your chances of seeing your favorite shoes and outfits again.
Suitcase color is often mentioned among the list of things to watch out for: Pick popular colors like black, grey, or navy, and someone else is likely to grab your bag, mistaking it for theirs. But in the world of lost and found, color makes very little difference. Your luggage could sport a glittery '80s rainbow print (which you should avoid if you want to zip through TSA checks), but if its bag tag is missing important information, or worse, is missing altogether, that could be a problem.
Luggage tags are not mandatory, with exceptions made for a handful of European rail companies. If you're planning to go the extra mile and add one to your suitcase, it's because you may want to boost your chances of it being returned to you if lost, to distinguish it clearly from others on the carousel, or even to prove you're the owner if issues arise. If you go to the extra effort, you may as well commit to it and prepare for success.
Common pitfalls to avoid
The first step is choosing a luggage tag made of a quality material. The sturdiest and longest-lasting tags are usually made of leather, metal, or hard plastic. Don't settle for paper tags, and steer clear of cheap, lightweight silicone tags that have flimsy connectors prone to breaking. If you still want a lightweight option, choose a tag attached with a stainless steel loop.
The most common pitfall is tag information. First of all, there are bits with sensitive data that you should always hide at the airport for security reasons. Those include your full address (you don't want just anyone to be able to read that) and, if you want to be extra cautious, your full name. No airline will show up unannounced to hand-deliver your suitcase to your door. Instead, you will receive a call, text, or email to inform you about your luggage's whereabouts and arrange delivery.
Another common mistake travelers make is installing their new bag tag ... and not updating it for the next 10 years. Whenever your phone number or email address changes, you should immediately update your tag. An embroidered textile, leather, or even bamboo tag may look elegant, but it will need to be replaced as soon as your contact details change. Instead, pick luggage tags that are easy to update, such as tags with a replaceable, pre-printed paper card inside (ideally with a refill included), or even sturdy silicone ones you can write on with a waterproof marker (like the ones used for scuba equipment), that can be wiped clean when you need to change any details. You won't waste $30 on customizing a new tag, and you'll have one that is durable and can be updated for years to come.