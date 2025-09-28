Big Mistakes Travelers Should Avoid When Choosing A Luggage Tag

Traveling near or far, there is one fear gripping most travelers — and it starts way before stepping on the plane. Choosing which essential items you need to take for your week-long vacation, or which suits to pack for your next business trip, is just one step removed from the fear you will never see any of your belongings again if your bag gets lost in transit. And that happens a lot, with a whopping 33.4 million bags lost or misplaced worldwide in 2024 alone. While there's no one way to prevent that from happening, making sure you prepare your luggage for that eventuality can boost your chances of seeing your favorite shoes and outfits again.

Suitcase color is often mentioned among the list of things to watch out for: Pick popular colors like black, grey, or navy, and someone else is likely to grab your bag, mistaking it for theirs. But in the world of lost and found, color makes very little difference. Your luggage could sport a glittery '80s rainbow print (which you should avoid if you want to zip through TSA checks), but if its bag tag is missing important information, or worse, is missing altogether, that could be a problem.

Luggage tags are not mandatory, with exceptions made for a handful of European rail companies. If you're planning to go the extra mile and add one to your suitcase, it's because you may want to boost your chances of it being returned to you if lost, to distinguish it clearly from others on the carousel, or even to prove you're the owner if issues arise. If you go to the extra effort, you may as well commit to it and prepare for success.