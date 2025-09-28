In The Heart Of Colorado Lies One Of The Most Culturally Rich Gardens In America With Over 80 Stone Sculptures

Folks headed out to the parking lot at The Promenade Shops at Centerra mall in Loveland, Colorado, might notice some unusual stone statues in the neighboring park when tossing their shopping bags into their car. Interlaced with walking trails and copses of greenery, each one of these 82 statues is a unique, handcrafted, evocative figure composed of flowing lines, stark geometry, and impressionist-meets-representative facets that can't help but catch the eye. Far from being random objets d'art for lingering mallgoers, these figures and their park — Chapungu Sculpture Park — represent a one-of-a-kind, 50-year-old labor of love to curate Zimbabwean sculptures on American soil.

Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra has roots in a 1950s African art movement that cropped up in communities like Tengenenge, a village in Zimbabwe's north. What began as a handful of artists supported by Chapungu has become a multigenerational, open-air sculpture garden that's the largest of its type in the U.S. Opened to the public in 2007, Chapungu – which means "Great Spirit Bird" to Zimbabwe's linguistically and ethnically distinct Shona people — stands as both a testament to artistic prowess and a repository for cultural mores.

Its sculptures all fit within eight themes separated into different sections within the park: Custom and Legends, the Role of Women, the Spirit World, the Elders, the Village, Nature and Environment, the Children, and the Family. Located in Loveland and less than 30 minutes from Fort Collins and within sight of the Rocky Mountains, Chapungu Sculpture Park makes a worthy trip in and of itself, as well as a more-than-worthy add-on to any Coloradan foray.