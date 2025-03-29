Colorado's Less-Touristy City Hidden In The Rockies Is An Outdoor Paradise Full Of Mountain Charm And Shops
Winding south from Wyoming, between the vast grassland sprawl of the Colorado Plains and the soaring Rocky Mountains, the first city you'll hit is the unassuming Fort Collins. The haunt of laid-back lovers of the outdoors, Colorado's fourth biggest city acts as a jumping off point for travelers venturing into the juniper woodlands of Roosevelt National Forest and to the glistening emerald lakes of Rocky Mountain National Park. Staying within the charming city center, you can sip your way through the Colorado craft brew scene, peruse unusual souvenirs in its quirky stores, and rub shoulders with the locals enjoying locally-sourced delicacies. A quieter alternative to nearby Denver, this easygoing college town is one of the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado, according to Reddit.
Though there is a small regional airport and a smattering of airfields closer to the city, most travelers arriving into Fort Collins will likely land at Denver International Airport. Servicing direct flight connections to 26 different states, it's by far the easiest Colorado hub to access from all over the U.S. From Denver, it's an hour's drive onward to the smaller city, passing over the lake lands of St. Vrain State Park and the beaches of Boyd Lake State Park before you pull into the leafy city outskirts. Plenty of travelers start their voyage further north, too. Fort Collins is just 45 minutes away from the scenic city of Cheyenne, over the Wyoming state border to the north.
Hike, bike, and paddle through the wild Colorado landscapes that surround Fort Collins
Though the state may be best known for its colossal peaks, Fort Collins is more than an underrated gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park. Its outdoor activities span far beyond the park bounds, with a wild river rushing right through town, hiking paths looping above the city, and heart-rate-raising mountain biking trails nearby.
You needn't venture far from your downtown abode to dive into the wilds of Colorado. Right on the edge of town, you can take to the hiking and biking trails in the Horsetooth Mountain Open Space. Flushed with wildflower blooms through the spring and early summer and oriented around the mirror-still surface of the Horsetooth Reservoir, the views from its crisscrossing footpaths flit between wilderness scenes and sky-high angles over the sprawl of Fort Collins below. Follow the Horsetooth Falls Trail, a 3-mile loop bypassing wind-billowed meadows and a small waterfall, or take the relaxed route to the water's edge, the Shoreline Trail to Horsetooth Reservoir.
You can explore the wide-open waters and green banks of the reservoir atop the water, too. Rent a stand-up paddleboard in town and glide out over the surface, or cast out your rod in search of smallmouth bass. The options for aquatic activities are also plentiful in Fort Collins' wild and scenic waterway, the Cache la Poudre River. Thrill seekers can tackle its white-water torrents, choosing from a range of Class I to Class V rapids, and casual kayakers can paddle with ease through its gentler patches.
Sample top-tier craft brews and shop for unique souvenirs in Fort Collins, Colorado
Distinctive storefronts, local artisan goods, and quirky stores all characterize the best shopping streets in Fort Collins. Take a tour of its weird and wonderful local businesses while staying in town, starting out at a Nature's Own. You can pick up a rather on-the-nose souvenir from the Rocky Mountains here — the store sells rocks, minerals, and crystals. Carry on to the refashioned firehouse-turned-bookstore that served as a major inspiration for the designers of Disneyland's Main Street U.S.A. The emblematic 19th century redbrick exterior of Old Firehouse Books can overshadow its neighboring store, Happy Lucky's Teahouse, but you should be sure to stop in there to try some unusual blends of looseleaf tea.
If icy brews are more your speed, you'll be happy to hear that 70% of all of the craft beer in Colorado is brewed in Fort Collins. Take a tour at New Belgium Brewing Company to get the behind-the-scenes intel on the regionally-renowned Fat Tire Amber Ale, linger over experimental brews in the tasting room of the Odell Brewing Company, or take home a recipe kit to recreate your Equinox Brewing experience at home.
Settle your stomach after a solid tasting session by picking up some artisanal snacks at Fort Collins' specialty shops. Stock up on handmade sweet treats at Nuance Chocolate, where you can experiment with unusual truffle fillings like tequila, lavender, and habanero. Alternatively, opt for a savory indulgence at Welsh Rabbit, a family owned fromagerie offering a sit-down charcuterie experience catered by expert cheese mongers.