Colorado's Less-Touristy City Hidden In The Rockies Is An Outdoor Paradise Full Of Mountain Charm And Shops

Winding south from Wyoming, between the vast grassland sprawl of the Colorado Plains and the soaring Rocky Mountains, the first city you'll hit is the unassuming Fort Collins. The haunt of laid-back lovers of the outdoors, Colorado's fourth biggest city acts as a jumping off point for travelers venturing into the juniper woodlands of Roosevelt National Forest and to the glistening emerald lakes of Rocky Mountain National Park. Staying within the charming city center, you can sip your way through the Colorado craft brew scene, peruse unusual souvenirs in its quirky stores, and rub shoulders with the locals enjoying locally-sourced delicacies. A quieter alternative to nearby Denver, this easygoing college town is one of the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado, according to Reddit.

Though there is a small regional airport and a smattering of airfields closer to the city, most travelers arriving into Fort Collins will likely land at Denver International Airport. Servicing direct flight connections to 26 different states, it's by far the easiest Colorado hub to access from all over the U.S. From Denver, it's an hour's drive onward to the smaller city, passing over the lake lands of St. Vrain State Park and the beaches of Boyd Lake State Park before you pull into the leafy city outskirts. Plenty of travelers start their voyage further north, too. Fort Collins is just 45 minutes away from the scenic city of Cheyenne, over the Wyoming state border to the north.