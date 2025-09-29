Tahoe's Top-Secret Private Lake Offers Solitude And Superb Trout Fishing In California By Reservation Only

Tahoe is best known for its namesake lake that straddles the California-Nevada state line and holds the crown as the largest alpine lake in North America. But the Tahoe region stretches far beyond just Lake Tahoe. Surrounding this iconic shoreline, you'll find perfectly preserved Gold Rush towns and a wilderness of granite peaks and glistening lakes. One of those hidden gems is Sawmill Lake, a small, secret, private lake praised for its solitude and serenity. Accessible by reservation only, it's one of the best trout fishing spots in California precisely because it dodges the weekend crowds that swarm the more popular shores of Lake Tahoe and Donner Lake.

Sawmill Lake is the kind of place that goes completely unnoticed unless you know it's there. It's located on the property of Northstar, the ski resort honeymoon location you won't want to leave. Not visible from any major road, it sits between Truckee, Tahoe City, and Kings Beach — three of North Lake Tahoe's busiest hubs. From Truckee, it's a 13-mile drive past the Northstar Golf Course, and it's just 7.5 miles from Kings Beach. Don't confuse it with the other Sawmill Lake in the region, which is located north of the Donner Pass, around 50 miles away.

Covering roughly 10 acres, this secluded lake is framed by a backdrop of Ponderosa and Sugar Pine forests. Its waters are full of colorful rainbow trout, which weigh between 2 and 6 pounds each, along with the occasional elusive brown trout. Thanks to its exclusivity and high concentration of trout, fishing here is more than just casting a line on the off chance of catching something. The odds of reeling in a trout are remarkably high, and so are your chances of spotting them gliding through the clear waters.