Tahoe's Top-Secret Private Lake Offers Solitude And Superb Trout Fishing In California By Reservation Only
Tahoe is best known for its namesake lake that straddles the California-Nevada state line and holds the crown as the largest alpine lake in North America. But the Tahoe region stretches far beyond just Lake Tahoe. Surrounding this iconic shoreline, you'll find perfectly preserved Gold Rush towns and a wilderness of granite peaks and glistening lakes. One of those hidden gems is Sawmill Lake, a small, secret, private lake praised for its solitude and serenity. Accessible by reservation only, it's one of the best trout fishing spots in California precisely because it dodges the weekend crowds that swarm the more popular shores of Lake Tahoe and Donner Lake.
Sawmill Lake is the kind of place that goes completely unnoticed unless you know it's there. It's located on the property of Northstar, the ski resort honeymoon location you won't want to leave. Not visible from any major road, it sits between Truckee, Tahoe City, and Kings Beach — three of North Lake Tahoe's busiest hubs. From Truckee, it's a 13-mile drive past the Northstar Golf Course, and it's just 7.5 miles from Kings Beach. Don't confuse it with the other Sawmill Lake in the region, which is located north of the Donner Pass, around 50 miles away.
Covering roughly 10 acres, this secluded lake is framed by a backdrop of Ponderosa and Sugar Pine forests. Its waters are full of colorful rainbow trout, which weigh between 2 and 6 pounds each, along with the occasional elusive brown trout. Thanks to its exclusivity and high concentration of trout, fishing here is more than just casting a line on the off chance of catching something. The odds of reeling in a trout are remarkably high, and so are your chances of spotting them gliding through the clear waters.
Sawmill Lake is reserved for catch-and-release fly fishing bookings only
Access to the lake is by reservation only. Fishing is strictly catch-and-release fly fishing, with no more than four rods allowed on the water at any given time. A resident fishing guide oversees the fishing, ensuring the rules are respected while also helping beginners learn the ropes.
Prices vary depending on whether you bring your own gear or not. A half-day guided trip with equipment starts at $500, while a full-day excursion for up to four people costs $690. If you have your own rod, passes run at $125 for a half-day and $175 for a full-day. Season passes are capped at 10 holders, providing 20 half-day visits for $1,000. A Mini Pass option offers 5 half-days throughout the season for $500. Outings are overseen by the Tahoe Fly Fishing Outfitters, who also organize group outings and corporate events. Reservations can be made online or over the phone, and are only confirmed once payment is received.
Beyond fishing, Sawmill Lake is surrounded by quiet trails with alpine views. A local guide wrote, "[...] The hike is moderate and was around 3 miles out and back. The trail is marked nicely along the way and even had some history posted on trees to read during the hike. The views of Sawmill Lake at the end are amazing!" Another local guide added, "Don't forget to hike across the lake to check out the old rail car that is used as a warming hut for Cross country skiers in the winter."