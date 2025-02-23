Hidden In Mountains High Above Tahoe Is A Breathtaking Wilderness Of Granite Peaks And Glistening Lakes

California's Sierra Nevada Mountains are home to charming small towns like Shaver Lake and renowned destinations such as Yosemite National Park, where you can hike the legendary rock formations Half Dome and El Capitan. One more unmissable Sierra Nevada destination for anyone who loves outdoor adventure is Desolation Wilderness, located about a 20-minute drive west of South Lake Tahoe. Despite the grim name, you'll be treated to nearly 64,000 acres of incredible granite mountains, glacial valleys, and dozens of beautiful alpine lakes and reservoirs within the Eldorado National Forest. The Washoe people lived in the Desolation Wilderness region for thousands of years before European expansion. The area has been preserved from development since 1899, and it officially became designated as Desolation Wilderness in 1969.

It's got dozens of trails, ranging in difficulty and mileage, and you can mix and match trails to create your own adventure depending on how long you want to stay out in the mountains. With all the incredible hiking options, it's hard to go wrong with any of them. First-timers might want to try the 1.8-mile Eagle Lake Trail. It's a fun way to get a taste of the beauty of Desolation Wilderness; the trail is relatively easy, but there are some steep stair sections. Just 0.5 miles into the hike will get you to Eagle Falls, and as you continue into Desolation Wilderness, you might think that there's no way that the views could get any better — but then you'll arrive at the lake. The parking lot for the trailhead here will get full on summer weekends, so arrive as early as you can to get a spot. There's also a parking fee, separate from other reservation costs.