Two Of The More Affordable Caribbean Islands For Retirement Promise Pink-Sand Beaches And Endless Activities
A retirement of lounging on Caribbean beaches, soaking in the warmth, and sipping drinks probably sounds a lot more appealing than shoveling snow, huddling against the cold, and donning 12 layers of clothing to get the mail. But in addition to fun and games, retirement involves fixed incomes, access to healthcare, and, in the case of tropical environments, concerns about hurricanes that can sweep away a life's work in one afternoon. While many Caribbean islands are good for retirement, two stand out for combining relative affordability with an active, outdoor lifestyle and stretches of that sweet, sweet pink sand: Antigua and Barbuda, a dual-island country.
Compared with Caribbean nations, Antigua and Barbuda makes a far more affordable retirement spot. The Bahamas, for instance, has the fourth-highest cost-of-living index in the world, right above Singapore, according to Numbeo. The Bahamas has rent costs about 25% higher, restaurant prices 43.8% higher, and generally higher prices for daily goods. Meanwhile, non-rent monthly living costs in Antigua and Barbuda are the fifth-lowest among the 13 independent Caribbean countries, at about $577, Global Citizen Solutions reports.
That doesn't mean that it's a crummy place to live, though — far from it. Antigua and Barbuda has plenty to occupy both retirees and visitors besides lazing around on pink sand beaches for hours on end. New visitors will want to see some big-name spots, such as Nelson's Dockyard, dating to the 1700s, or the Frigate Bird Sanctuary. Permanent residents, meanwhile, will develop their own favorites, like Pigeon Point Beach on Antigua.
Step across Barbuda's pink sand beaches
Because pink sand definitely stands out in comparison to the usual tan or even white sand, the Caribbean's pink sand beaches are perennial tourist favorites. Pink sand exists only along certain beaches in a handful of countries, including Greece, Spain, Indonesia, and several Caribbean islands such as Barbuda and the slender, 110-mile-long strip of Eleuthera in the Bahamas. The pink hue comes from the reddish shells of foraminifera, single-celled sea life that builds shells around itself. When these organisms die, their shells wash ashore and mix with white sand, creating a pale, cherry blossom tint. Retirees in Antigua and Barbuda have access to such beauty whenever they want. Plus, all of the nation's 365 beaches are free – one for every day of the year.
Two pink beaches stand out among Antigua and Barbuda's sun-soaked sands, rolling surf, and wide-open horizons, both along the outer edge of Codrington Lagoon on Barbuda's west side — one to the north and the other to the south. The naming can be confusing, so visitors should remember: The northern pink beach appears as 11 Mile Beach in some search results but is sometimes called 17 Mile Beach. The southern pink beach's official name is the very on-the-nose Pink Sand Beach.
Beach goers are unlikely to care about such naming quirks, however. They'll be too busy lounging around, snorkeling, and getting tanned. Pink Sand Beach is accessible via a mere 15-minute drive from Barbuda's only town, Codrington. Reaching 11 Mile Beach requires a boat ride, often to Frigate Bird Sanctuary nearby, followed by a short walk.
Dive into a host of activities across Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua and Barbuda offers much more than affordable prices and pink sand beaches. Highlights include historical, seemingly incongruous sites such as Nelson's Dockyard on the south side of Antigua, about 40 minutes from the capital, St. John's. Nelson's Dockyard — formally The Antigua Naval Dockyard and Related Archaeological Sites — is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the only still-working Georgian era (1714 to 1837) dockyard in the world. Its stone pillars and fortifications resemble a fortress, illustrate the Caribbean's complicated history with colonization, and demonstrate how much of daily life in Antigua and Barbuda centers on Antigua. About 98% of the country's roughly 94,000 residents live on Antigua. Retirees will almost certainly settle there and treat Barbuda as a pink-sand getaway accessible via ferry.
It's good, then, that Antigua is fully kitted out with activities. On the natural side, Stingray City Antigua lets visitors snorkel close to stingrays and even feed them on guided tours. Small offshore islands such as Hells Gate Island and Green Island (which even has a restaurant) add to the appeal, along with numerous bays for boating, including the funnily-named Nonsuch Bay Emerald Cove. Antigua is also home to Devil's Bridge National Park, a cliffside site with a 1.7-mile trail loop.
Such physical activities might be a bit much for some seniors, but no worries, because it's actually affordable to eat out in Antigua. St. John's offers a range of eateries and price points, plus walkable, pretty streets – albeit somewhat car-congested. All in all, retirees could do far worse in their later years.