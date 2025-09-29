Two Of The More Affordable Caribbean Islands For Retirement Promise Pink-Sand Beaches And Endless Activities

A retirement of lounging on Caribbean beaches, soaking in the warmth, and sipping drinks probably sounds a lot more appealing than shoveling snow, huddling against the cold, and donning 12 layers of clothing to get the mail. But in addition to fun and games, retirement involves fixed incomes, access to healthcare, and, in the case of tropical environments, concerns about hurricanes that can sweep away a life's work in one afternoon. While many Caribbean islands are good for retirement, two stand out for combining relative affordability with an active, outdoor lifestyle and stretches of that sweet, sweet pink sand: Antigua and Barbuda, a dual-island country.

Compared with Caribbean nations, Antigua and Barbuda makes a far more affordable retirement spot. The Bahamas, for instance, has the fourth-highest cost-of-living index in the world, right above Singapore, according to Numbeo. The Bahamas has rent costs about 25% higher, restaurant prices 43.8% higher, and generally higher prices for daily goods. Meanwhile, non-rent monthly living costs in Antigua and Barbuda are the fifth-lowest among the 13 independent Caribbean countries, at about $577, Global Citizen Solutions reports.

That doesn't mean that it's a crummy place to live, though — far from it. Antigua and Barbuda has plenty to occupy both retirees and visitors besides lazing around on pink sand beaches for hours on end. New visitors will want to see some big-name spots, such as Nelson's Dockyard, dating to the 1700s, or the Frigate Bird Sanctuary. Permanent residents, meanwhile, will develop their own favorites, like Pigeon Point Beach on Antigua.