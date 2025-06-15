This Extraordinary 110-Mile-Long Bahamas Out Island Has Pink Sand Beaches And Direct Flights To The US

The Bahamas archipelago brings to mind the ultimate visions of vacation: long ribbons of sandy beaches washed by turquoise waters, charming pastel-colored cottages, and ultra-fresh seafood. While travelers often beeline to the bustling capital of Nassau or tour the islands by cruise ship, those seeking an idyllic barefoot luxury experience should look to one of the Out Islands, Eleuthera. This name comes from the Greek word for "freedom," and in fact, the island is free of any major development, blessed with small fishing villages, intimate resorts, and miles of pink-sand shores.

Eleuthera's slim spit of land runs 110 miles long and just 30 feet wide at its narrowest point, called the Glass Window Bridge. The island's laidback charms cater to both leisure lovers and active adventurers. While sweeping, uncrowded coastlines invite relaxed beach days, the healthy coral reefs offer plentiful fishing and diving excursions. Natural wonders abound as well, such as the Queen's Baths, natural pools that you can swim in. Inland, don't miss a visit to one of the island's pineapple farms, which have been grown on the island for centuries. And don't miss the island's capital of Governor's Harbour, a quaint historic Bahamas town with white sand beaches and Victorian-era homes.

While Eleuthera feels like a castaway dream come to life, it is actually easy to access with direct flights from the U.S. Visitors can fly to North Eleuthera Airport from U.S. cities such as Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, and Charlotte. You can also fly into the island's Governor's Harbour Airport from Miami and Charlotte. The best time to visit Eleuthera is between December and April when temperatures hover around 80 degrees Fahrenheit, and there is little rainfall. Avoid September, the most dangerous month for a vacation to the Bahamas, because of the threat of hurricanes.