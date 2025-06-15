This Extraordinary 110-Mile-Long Bahamas Out Island Has Pink Sand Beaches And Direct Flights To The US
The Bahamas archipelago brings to mind the ultimate visions of vacation: long ribbons of sandy beaches washed by turquoise waters, charming pastel-colored cottages, and ultra-fresh seafood. While travelers often beeline to the bustling capital of Nassau or tour the islands by cruise ship, those seeking an idyllic barefoot luxury experience should look to one of the Out Islands, Eleuthera. This name comes from the Greek word for "freedom," and in fact, the island is free of any major development, blessed with small fishing villages, intimate resorts, and miles of pink-sand shores.
Eleuthera's slim spit of land runs 110 miles long and just 30 feet wide at its narrowest point, called the Glass Window Bridge. The island's laidback charms cater to both leisure lovers and active adventurers. While sweeping, uncrowded coastlines invite relaxed beach days, the healthy coral reefs offer plentiful fishing and diving excursions. Natural wonders abound as well, such as the Queen's Baths, natural pools that you can swim in. Inland, don't miss a visit to one of the island's pineapple farms, which have been grown on the island for centuries. And don't miss the island's capital of Governor's Harbour, a quaint historic Bahamas town with white sand beaches and Victorian-era homes.
While Eleuthera feels like a castaway dream come to life, it is actually easy to access with direct flights from the U.S. Visitors can fly to North Eleuthera Airport from U.S. cities such as Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, and Charlotte. You can also fly into the island's Governor's Harbour Airport from Miami and Charlotte. The best time to visit Eleuthera is between December and April when temperatures hover around 80 degrees Fahrenheit, and there is little rainfall. Avoid September, the most dangerous month for a vacation to the Bahamas, because of the threat of hurricanes.
What to see and do on Eleuthera
Eleuthera's endless array of natural wonders beg to be explored. Rent a car to fully discover the island, which is often split into North Eleuthera and South Eleuthera with the capital of Governor's Harbour at the mid point. A short drive from the North Eleuthera Airport is the Glass Window Bridge, a 30-foot wide rock formation that divides the deep-blue Atlantic Ocean and the translucently turquoise Bight of Eleuthera. Just a five-minute water taxi ride off the northeastern coast of Eleuthera lies the chic isle of Harbour Island, where you can vacation like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at oceanfront estates and visit the iconic Pink Sand Beach, one of the Caribbean's 25 best beaches. And to the west lies Spanish Wells, a fishing village that offers a peaceful getaway.
Heading further south, you'll reach Eleuthera Pineapple Farm Tours, where you can take daily 40-minute tours to explore the family-owned fruit farm. Further afield, you'll reach the capital of Governor's Harbour. A short drive from town will bring you to one of the island's best beaches, French Leave Beach. "We visited every beach we could find from northern to mid-Eleuthera. But there's just something extra special about the expansive pink sugary sand and shallow waters of French [Leave] Beach," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "We walked from point to point during high tide. During low tide you can walk to Twins Cove." Twins Cove is a truly spectacular duo of crescent-shaped shorelines with blissfully calm, clear waters.
To explore the stunning reefs and wrecks near Eleuthera, Spanish Wells, and Harbour Island, book a charter with Tyman Fishing Charters. Run by Captain Tyman, these boat tours offer a wide range of excursions, including snorkeling, cliff jumping, reef fishing, and lobster spearing.
Where to stay and eat on Eleuthera
Eleuthera's discreet status in the Bahamas has given rise to a sprinkling of luxury resorts that dot the slender isle. One of the most famous is The Cove Eleuthera, a Relais & Chateaux property, which boasts 55 accommodations, two stunning beaches, and delicious dining. While there are multi-bedroom villas that are ideal for families, the atmosphere here is secluded and hushed, ideal for a romantic getaway. Indulge in flavorful sushi rolls and freshly caught seafood at one of The Cove's restaurants, Freedom Restaurant and Gregory Town Grill, and enjoy sunset at the waterfront Point bar.
If you truly want to immerse yourself in nature, check into The Other Side, a bespoke glamping retreat with safari-style tents and rustic-chic bungalows tucked back from the beach. The vibe here is ultimate barefoot luxury where days are spent lazing away on the beach or by the sleek swimming pool deck cantilevered over the water. And farm-fresh cuisine from the on-site farm and garden is served under a breezy alfresco tent.
In South Eleuthera, consider a stay at the Potlatch Club. Originally a private members club established in 1967, this boutique resort still feels like a well-kept secret for in-the-know travelers. The lushly landscaped property dotted with towering palms spills down to the cerulean sea, and the 11 suites, cottages, and villas are stylishly decorated. While the hotel's seven-mile pink-sand beach is the main attraction, the Potlatch Club also features two swimming pools, a spa and fitness center, and glamorous Fig Tree restaurant and Sand Bar. And though it has private club pedigree, anyone can purchase a day pass to enjoy this idyllic haven. And don't miss venturing next door to Tippy's Restaurant and Bar, a beachfront island classic with live music, fresh seafood, and famed pina coladas.