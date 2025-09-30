Stop Hitting Your Head While Setting Up Your RV With An Easy And Affordable Hack That's Quick To Set Up

First, you will need a pool noodle — the brighter and easier to see, the better. You can find noodles at any major retailer for a relatively low price. Walmart currently has them for less than a dollar. According to the Downsizing Makes Cents YouTube channel, you will also need a bread knife, Glue E-6000, or any shoe goo type glue, a book to ensure you get the perfect right angle, a sharpie, and duct tape.

When you're ready to assemble, cut the noodle to your desired length and split it down the middle. Use a book to mark the perfect corner and make a V-shaped incision in the noodle. Then, apply glue to both sides of the opening and fold it in on itself to dry. Once it's set, the noodle should slip easily over the corners of those pesky sharp edges. So the next time you go camping, setting up your RV doesn't have to be stressful or painful. With a simple pool noodle and a few household tools, you can protect yourself and your family from bumps, bruises, and headaches. This inexpensive DIY hack proves that sometimes the simplest solutions can make the biggest difference when setting up, allowing you to spend less time worrying and more time enjoying the great outdoors.