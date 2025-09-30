Stop Hitting Your Head While Setting Up Your RV With An Easy And Affordable Hack That's Quick To Set Up
Camping is supposed to be a calming escape into nature, but after a long drive and a car full of gear, getting settled can feel anything but peaceful. And banging your head on the RV is enough to turn a frustrating setup into a downright miserable start to your trip. Luckily, there is an easy, budget-friendly solution that can save you from literal headaches.
A simple pool noodle is the base for several clever DIY camping hacks that can help keep your campsite safe. From preventing you from tripping over and damaging your tent to creating a quick and easy camping toilet, this versatile floaty can make setting up camp a breeze. It can also help by preventing head-on collisions. Cutting the noodle and sliding it over metal bars, sharp corners, awnings, and storage doors can stop bumping heads — or at least make the hit less painful. The best part is that this hack is extremely affordable and only takes a few minutes to install.
How to set up the hack
First, you will need a pool noodle — the brighter and easier to see, the better. You can find noodles at any major retailer for a relatively low price. Walmart currently has them for less than a dollar. According to the Downsizing Makes Cents YouTube channel, you will also need a bread knife, Glue E-6000, or any shoe goo type glue, a book to ensure you get the perfect right angle, a sharpie, and duct tape.
When you're ready to assemble, cut the noodle to your desired length and split it down the middle. Use a book to mark the perfect corner and make a V-shaped incision in the noodle. Then, apply glue to both sides of the opening and fold it in on itself to dry. Once it's set, the noodle should slip easily over the corners of those pesky sharp edges. So the next time you go camping, setting up your RV doesn't have to be stressful or painful. With a simple pool noodle and a few household tools, you can protect yourself and your family from bumps, bruises, and headaches. This inexpensive DIY hack proves that sometimes the simplest solutions can make the biggest difference when setting up, allowing you to spend less time worrying and more time enjoying the great outdoors.