Save Big Bucks On A Rental Car With This Little-Known Travel Hack That Lets You Drive Across The Country For Free

Who doesn't love a good travel hack? Whether it's a new app that helps organize travel plans, or a packing hack for a long road trip, adventurers are constantly trying to make travel easier — and cheaper. If you're itching to take a road trip but don't have a vehicle that's up to the task, the good news is, you don't need one. A little-known travel hack for motorists is that auto transport companies (drive-away companies) often need drivers to move vehicles across the U.S. and Canada.

Not only is it a great way to explore some of the most stunning routes on a perfect road trip across the U.S., but you'll save a ton of money on renting a car or paying for gas and maintenance on your own vehicle. Plus, there are many opportunities to make money while transporting vehicles, making it a perfect side hustle job. It's not just cars, either: drivers can move trucks and motorhomes as well. If your travel plans are flexible, becoming a driver for a vehicle transport company might be a great way to explore new destinations.