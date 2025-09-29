Save Big Bucks On A Rental Car With This Little-Known Travel Hack That Lets You Drive Across The Country For Free
Who doesn't love a good travel hack? Whether it's a new app that helps organize travel plans, or a packing hack for a long road trip, adventurers are constantly trying to make travel easier — and cheaper. If you're itching to take a road trip but don't have a vehicle that's up to the task, the good news is, you don't need one. A little-known travel hack for motorists is that auto transport companies (drive-away companies) often need drivers to move vehicles across the U.S. and Canada.
Not only is it a great way to explore some of the most stunning routes on a perfect road trip across the U.S., but you'll save a ton of money on renting a car or paying for gas and maintenance on your own vehicle. Plus, there are many opportunities to make money while transporting vehicles, making it a perfect side hustle job. It's not just cars, either: drivers can move trucks and motorhomes as well. If your travel plans are flexible, becoming a driver for a vehicle transport company might be a great way to explore new destinations.
How do drive-away sites work?
Each drive-away site is a little different, but Auto Driveaway is one of the major options in the U.S., and hires drivers for three different types of vehicles and licenses: CDL, DOT, and standard driver's licenses (under 10,000 pounds). Potential drivers must be at least 23 years of age with a valid license and fill out an application. According to Indeed.com, the company pays just under $17 an hour on average for drivers, with changing needs for drivers based in specific cities. Motorhome delivery is another option, and companies like Wave Express actively recruit drivers and pay between $1.50 and $2 per mile.
Some regions have a greater need for regular auto transportation than others. Florida, in particular, has a large number of seasonal residents (often called "snowbirds") who vacation in Florida for the winter months and return to northern states in the spring. For these seasonal travelers, having their own car ready when they arrive by plane (or other means) is an attractive option. It's also often cheaper than shipping their vehicle on a truck bed, so drive-away services like AutoTransport.com or several others have streamlined this process for them. This gives drivers an opportunity to experience scenic byways like the Gulf Coast, "Florida's less crowded side."