Find 'Florida's Less Crowded Side' On This Gulf Coast Route Full Of Beaches, Forgotten Villages & Forests

Driving down a two-lane highway with nothing but open road ahead and no other cars in sight. Beach-hopping your way down a stretch of pristine coastline with empty stretches of sand around every corner. Quaint towns where time seems to have stood still and life moves at a slower, more relaxed pace. These all might sound like travel dreams of a bygone era, but this incredible atmosphere is still alive and well on Florida's Gulf Coast.

While most of Florida's most famous attractions might be crowded with other tourists, the Big Bend Scenic Byway is a route out of time. A wonderful example of Florida's less crowded side, this delightful stretch of the Gulf Coast is full of beautiful beaches, forgotten villages, and unexplored forests, and is the perfect spot for a classic U.S. road trip.

The Big Bend Scenic Byway stretches for 220 miles from Tallahassee on a slow, winding, glorious loop through pine forests and marshes, past sugar-sand beaches and crystal-clear springs, and past uncrowded fishing villages bursting with funky "Old Florida" vibes. It is an amazing combination of natural beauty, historical interest, and cultural delights, and it is a perfect way to experience the best of Florida without the crowds.