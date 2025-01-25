Find 'Florida's Less Crowded Side' On This Gulf Coast Route Full Of Beaches, Forgotten Villages & Forests
Driving down a two-lane highway with nothing but open road ahead and no other cars in sight. Beach-hopping your way down a stretch of pristine coastline with empty stretches of sand around every corner. Quaint towns where time seems to have stood still and life moves at a slower, more relaxed pace. These all might sound like travel dreams of a bygone era, but this incredible atmosphere is still alive and well on Florida's Gulf Coast.
While most of Florida's most famous attractions might be crowded with other tourists, the Big Bend Scenic Byway is a route out of time. A wonderful example of Florida's less crowded side, this delightful stretch of the Gulf Coast is full of beautiful beaches, forgotten villages, and unexplored forests, and is the perfect spot for a classic U.S. road trip.
The Big Bend Scenic Byway stretches for 220 miles from Tallahassee on a slow, winding, glorious loop through pine forests and marshes, past sugar-sand beaches and crystal-clear springs, and past uncrowded fishing villages bursting with funky "Old Florida" vibes. It is an amazing combination of natural beauty, historical interest, and cultural delights, and it is a perfect way to experience the best of Florida without the crowds.
National forests and surging waters
From Tallahassee, the natural first stop on a Big Bend drive is the Apalachicola National Forest. Historically the wildest, most untamed part of Florida, it has a "Wild West" feel that rivals spots like Idaho, Oklahoma, and Texas. There's loads of history to discover, with exhibitions at Fort Braden Community Center exploring its role in the Second Seminole War, the tragic site of the former African American fort at Fort Gadsden, and a variety of significant Seminole, Creek, and Apalachee archaeological sites. Amazing hiking trails crisscross the forest, the Vinzant Riding Trail offers 30 miles of woodland to explore on horseback, and the Ochlockonee River is brilliant for kayaking and canoeing adventures.
Following the water, the Ochlockonee River State Park is a wonderful spot for nature lovers to explore in more depth. This wilderness gem is situated at the intersection of the Ochlockonee and Dead Rivers and boasts an incredible array of plant and animal life. The mix of brackish, swampy water, tidal surge, and fresh river flow means the variety of aquatic wildlife is surprisingly rich, with manatees, alligators, otters, and both freshwater and saltwater fish calling the river home. Amidst the pine flatwoods and oak thickets you might spot bobcats, coyotes, white-tailed deer, and even black bears, as well as plenty of bird species.
While Big Bend is a treat all year round, this part of the Scenic Byway is particularly eye-catching in spring and fall, when wildflowers bloom or copper leaves blaze a fiery trail across the landscape. Don't miss the chance to stop at one of the roadside stalls to pick up a pot (or several) of Tupelo honey, a local delicacy.
Shimmering springs and stunning Gulf beaches
From dark forests to bright sunny beaches, one of the biggest joys of the Big Bend Scenic Byway is its glorious sandy coastline. One of the best spots is St. George Island State Park, nearly 2,000 acres of pristine, undeveloped barrier island boasting picturesque dunes and empty beaches, framed by the emerald waters of the Gulf of Mexico. It is a wonderful spot for shelling, as well as offering amazing birdwatching opportunities, particularly in the springtime as it is a stopover for tropical migrations. Keep an eye out on the beaches and you might see nesting Loggerhead turtles during the hatching season. Carrabelle Beach is one of the most exquisite spots on St. George Sound, a great place to stroll with lovely views of the islands across the water.
The final treasure trove of this exceptional road trip is Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park. This is one of the largest freshwater springs on the planet and lets you quite literally immerse yourself in one of the best natural wonders the Sunshine State has to offer. Swimming in crystal-clear, naturally warm Florida springs is a unique experience, and Wakulla Springs is one of the best places to dive in. As with the rest of the trip, there is no shortage of wildlife to discover, with deer, gators, manatees, wood ducks, yellow-crowned night herons, and all manner of snakes the highlights. One of the best ways to really appreciate how clear and clean the water looks is with a glass-bottomed boat tour, and spying manatees bumping around below your boat is a truly charming experience.