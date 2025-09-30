Science Approves This Flavorful Snack As A Perfect Travel Bite For Its Energy Boost And Sleep Improvement
Whether you're packing light for a week-long getaway or a hiking excursion, it's always important to make room for snacks. Not only can they be handy if you are having a craving, but they can also be lifesavers in some cases. While items like beef jerky and protein bars are often go-to snack recommendations for every trip, science actually says all you need is one delicious fruit — a walnut (and, yes, it is technically a fruit). Not only are walnuts highly nutritious, but they also have some special properties that improve brain health and help you sleep better.
A 2025 study published in Food & Function showed that eating just 1.4 ounces (40 grams) of walnuts at dinner each day can have a big impact on how you sleep. Participants in the study were asked to consume the walnuts daily for two months, and the results speak for themselves. Not only were they able to fall asleep more quickly, but their overall sleep quality improved, and they were more alert during the day.
The reason? It all comes down to melatonin, the hormone that regulates our sleep cycles. Walnuts are rich in plant-based melatonin, which helps you get in a good sleep rhythm without relying on supplements. And as an added boost, they are also packed with tryptophan, the compound many of us know as the reason we feel sleepy after eating turkey. This amino acid is used to make both melatonin and serotonin — another important substance for improving mood and sleep. Since our bodies don't naturally produce tryptophan, walnuts are a quick and easy way to give ourselves a boost.
Why walnuts make the perfect travel snack
Even if you don't want to eat walnuts for weeks on end, the study's results are a good reason to start munching on a handful before bed. And in a travel situation, particularly if you're concerned about sleeping on the plane or want to avoid jet lag, timing your walnut snack about two to three hours before you want to sleep could be a great alternative to melatonin drops.
If sleep isn't a huge concern, there are still plenty of reasons why walnuts should be a go-to snack when you travel. Not only are they small in size and don't need to be refrigerated (which makes them great for outdoor adventures), but they're also full of nutrients. Walnuts have higher antioxidant levels and heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids than most other nuts, with studies suggesting that they can help lower blood pressure and improve brain function. They also contain a decent amount of magnesium and iron, two essential minerals, and keep you full for longer thanks to the amount of healthy fatty acids they contain.
All these factors combined make them the perfect travel companion. There's no need to worry about strange smells, and spills aren't a concern thanks to their handy little shell. Whether you want to crack them open yourself or purchase them already shelled, there's no question that walnuts are a serious contender for the title of top travel bite.