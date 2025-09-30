Science Approves This Flavorful Snack As A Perfect Travel Bite For Its Energy Boost And Sleep Improvement

Whether you're packing light for a week-long getaway or a hiking excursion, it's always important to make room for snacks. Not only can they be handy if you are having a craving, but they can also be lifesavers in some cases. While items like beef jerky and protein bars are often go-to snack recommendations for every trip, science actually says all you need is one delicious fruit — a walnut (and, yes, it is technically a fruit). Not only are walnuts highly nutritious, but they also have some special properties that improve brain health and help you sleep better.

A 2025 study published in Food & Function showed that eating just 1.4 ounces (40 grams) of walnuts at dinner each day can have a big impact on how you sleep. Participants in the study were asked to consume the walnuts daily for two months, and the results speak for themselves. Not only were they able to fall asleep more quickly, but their overall sleep quality improved, and they were more alert during the day.

The reason? It all comes down to melatonin, the hormone that regulates our sleep cycles. Walnuts are rich in plant-based melatonin, which helps you get in a good sleep rhythm without relying on supplements. And as an added boost, they are also packed with tryptophan, the compound many of us know as the reason we feel sleepy after eating turkey. This amino acid is used to make both melatonin and serotonin — another important substance for improving mood and sleep. Since our bodies don't naturally produce tryptophan, walnuts are a quick and easy way to give ourselves a boost.