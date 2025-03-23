A Flight Attendant Shares Their Best Tips For Avoiding Jet Lag

Whether you have the travel bug or not, most people agree that getting from point A to point B is one of the least enjoyable aspects of a trip, especially if boarding an airplane is part of the agenda. While there are hacks for making economy flights comfier, air travel still presents all kinds of challenges, from long lines to lengthy delays. Once the wheels touch down, the average traveler is eager to put the logistics of the journey out of their minds until it's time to head home again, but unfortunately, one of the biggest challenges that many fliers face doesn't come into play until that highly anticipated destination is reached. I'm talking, of course, about the dreaded jet lag.

If there is anyone uniquely qualified to hand out tips when it comes to avoiding the pitfalls of jet lag it's a flight attendant, and I've been one for close to 10 years. One of the most common tricks we use is to simply never change time zones at all. My phone stays set to Eastern Standard Time (EST) no matter where I fly, I utilize hotel blackout curtains to maintain my own artificial light based on when the sun is out at home, and I eat and sleep on the same schedule I would had I never left. Unfortunately, this strategy only works due to the nature of my work schedule, as I typically stay in a new destination for one or two nights at most. Unless you're taking a micro business trip, the best way to deal with jet lag is actually going to be the complete opposite of pretending you're still at home — you're going to want to try to acclimate to your new time zone as quickly as you can.