A Flight Attendant Shares Their Best Tips For Avoiding Jet Lag
Whether you have the travel bug or not, most people agree that getting from point A to point B is one of the least enjoyable aspects of a trip, especially if boarding an airplane is part of the agenda. While there are hacks for making economy flights comfier, air travel still presents all kinds of challenges, from long lines to lengthy delays. Once the wheels touch down, the average traveler is eager to put the logistics of the journey out of their minds until it's time to head home again, but unfortunately, one of the biggest challenges that many fliers face doesn't come into play until that highly anticipated destination is reached. I'm talking, of course, about the dreaded jet lag.
If there is anyone uniquely qualified to hand out tips when it comes to avoiding the pitfalls of jet lag it's a flight attendant, and I've been one for close to 10 years. One of the most common tricks we use is to simply never change time zones at all. My phone stays set to Eastern Standard Time (EST) no matter where I fly, I utilize hotel blackout curtains to maintain my own artificial light based on when the sun is out at home, and I eat and sleep on the same schedule I would had I never left. Unfortunately, this strategy only works due to the nature of my work schedule, as I typically stay in a new destination for one or two nights at most. Unless you're taking a micro business trip, the best way to deal with jet lag is actually going to be the complete opposite of pretending you're still at home — you're going to want to try to acclimate to your new time zone as quickly as you can.
Plan ahead for your new time zone
Jet lag occurs when your body's sleep-wake cycle is disrupted, and it worsens as you change time zones. Symptoms range from fatigue to mood changes, but most commonly, people suffer from an inability to return to their normal sleep routines. It can be tough spending an afternoon touring a new city if your body thinks it's time for bed, especially if you took a red-eye and were unable to sleep on the plane. Some people even experience stomach upset, constipation, or diarrhea — all in all, not how you want to start a trip, regardless of if it's for business or pleasure.
This means you want to be prepared to assimilate the moment you arrive, and your sleep schedule is the first thing to consider. When I'm traveling for leisure and it's going to be morning when I land in a new time zone, sleeping on the red-eye is a must. Things that make an ultra-long-haul flight more bearable include travel pillows, eye masks, and noise-canceling headphones, and if you anticipate trouble when it comes to getting that shut-eye, over-the-counter melatonin taken one to two hours before the flight can help prep your body for sleep. If you're able to choose your own seat, opt for the bulkhead or an exit row, as these areas provide a little more legroom on most aircrafts.
Alternatively, if it's going to be nighttime when you arrive, staying awake on the flight is a better choice. Consider taking a nap during the day, and download your own content like e-books or movies to a personal device to help you stay engaged during the journey.
How to fuel your body to avoid jet lag
Jet lag wreaks havoc on your body, so it stands to reason that the more prepared you are for that disruption, the better you'll handle the resetting of your internal clock. While relaxing with a glass of wine on the plane may be temping, avoiding alcohol is in your best interest when it comes to the goal of staving off jet lag. You want your body to be operating at its very best, and staying hydrated in the days leading up to your trip (and especially on the plane) will set you up for success when you land.
Similarly, be strategic with when you choose to have coffee. A cup after you land for a much-needed boost is fine, but if sleeping on a red-eye is on the agenda, you should avoid caffeine prior to, as well as during, the flight. If you're looking for a healthier alternative to caffeine that will give you a similar pick-me-up, try a banana. According to Medical News Today, bananas are one of the best natural sources of energy. Their nutrients keep you feeling satisfied — and they're easy to pack in a carry-on bag.
It's a good idea to eat like a flight attendant on a long flight and pack some protein-rich snacks of your own, rather than relying on the inflight offering, and once you land, the best thing to fuel your body with won't actually be food at all. Getting out and soaking up some natural light, paired with some exercise, will begin the process of cuing your brain to its new time zone, and you'll be ready to enjoy your vacation in no time.