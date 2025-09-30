Do You Have Refrigerated Medication? Here's The Secret To Keep It Cool When Staying At A Hotel With No Fridge

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the top travel tips we've learned from Rick Steves is to take steps to stay healthy when you're traveling. Nobody wants to get sick while away from home, and one part of that is ensuring you stick to your prescription medication routine. Beyond taking medication routinely in the days leading up to your trip, you'll need to make sure you bring enough for the duration of your vacation — and pack it correctly. The best way to pack your medicines for a flight is by putting them in your carry-on bag so you're not without them if your checked bag gets delayed or lost. And if you take medication that needs to be refrigerated, verify that your hotel room has a fridge so your medicine doesn't go bad once you arrive.

But what if it doesn't have an in-room fridge? When a traveler ran into this problem and took this question to r/askhotels, one Redditor said, "I would suggest asking the front desk. Every hotel I have worked for would be willing to store it for you." Many hotels are happy to keep your medication in their refrigerator – you just have to ask the hotel's staff. There are a variety of medications that could require refrigeration, including insulin, blood thinners, and hormonal medications. Some antibiotics need to be kept cold as well. If you're taking any prescriptions, make sure you store them correctly while away from home. If a refrigerated medication isn't kept cold, it could affect how potent it is — and that could negatively affect your health.