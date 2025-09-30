Think Twice Before Packing Ziploc Bags In Your Luggage (And What To Use Instead)
When it comes to packing, people use all kinds of methods to organize their suitcases. From game-changing luggage accessories that travel experts encourage you to use, like packing cubes, to DIY protective cases, like a Ziploc bag, everyone has their go-to tricks. While Ziplocs might seem handy at the moment, they're one of the least reliable and most wasteful packing tools out there.
Sure, they're lightweight and cheap, but Ziploc bags weren't designed for the wear and tear of travel. They rip easily, leak under pressure, and usually end up as single-use trash. Even worse, relying on them often leads to overpacking. It's far too easy to fill "just one more bag" with items you don't actually need, leaving your suitcase cluttered and heavy. According to travel blogger Danielle Gervino, you should stick to a toiletry bag instead, and Redditors agree. On a thread about whether to use Ziploc bags or packing cubes, many feel that Ziplocs are bulkier to pack and recommend packing cubes.
Whether you're packing for a week-long vacation in a carry-on or checking a bag for a long adventure, a reusable toiletry case or pouch is the smarter choice. It keeps your items organized, limits what you bring to only what fits, and cuts back on unnecessary plastic waste. In the long run, it's better for your suitcase, your sanity, and the planet.
How to stay organized without overpacking
One of the biggest advantages of ditching Ziploc bags is that it forces you to pack with intention. Instead of tossing random items into flimsy plastic pouches, choose a toiletry bag or travel case that creates natural boundaries. If it doesn't fit, it probably doesn't need to come with you.
Start by grouping essentials into categories, such as liquids, skincare, haircare, and medication, and give each one a designated space. Many toiletry cases and packing cubes come with compartments, which makes it easier to see everything at a glance and prevents duplicate items from sneaking in. Packing cubes that also come with a labeled toiletry bag, like this Veken Set of Packing Cubes, can save you money and fit more gear.
Another helpful trick is to downsize your products. Travel-size bottles, solid toiletries, or reusable mini containers not only save space but also keep your bag light and manageable. If you forget something, most destinations have stores, and you can always buy it there. By setting limits and packing strategically, you'll avoid clutter, cut down on weight, and actually enjoy living out of your suitcase. The result? A stress-free trip where everything has its place, without a single Ziploc bag. Want more travel hack tips? We found out a flight attendant's top packing tricks for maximizing space and staying organized.