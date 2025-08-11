The Luggage Accessory Samantha Brown Says Is A Game Changer For Organized Packing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You've made your packing list, and everything is in your suitcase and ready to fly to distant locales. Whether you only brought a carry-on bag or you checked one so you could pack more, chances are that when you actually get to your destination and unpack, everything will be a mess. You'll open your luggage and everything you brought will likely be wrinkled and scattered around the suitcase. You won't be able to tell what's laundry and what's clean, and finding your socks will be a nightmare. We've all been there. However, there is a solution, and travel pro Samantha Brown calls it a game changer for organized packing. Her tip is to get packing cubes to keep everything organized and save space. On her website, Brown says, "Not only do they keep your luggage organized, they add an extra layer of protection to your clothes. As soon as I get to a hotel, I like to just take my packing cubes out and put them right into the dresser drawer." Even better? She reminds us that putting the cubes in the hotel room drawer means your clothing doesn't ever have to touch the inside of that drawer, which may not have been cleaned in a while.

If you've never used packing cubes before, you may think the idea of keeping your clothing separate in small cubes is fussy, but hear us out. As Brown says, using cubes can change how your vacation mornings go. Forget searching for the right garment with nothing more than a cup of hotel coffee to keep you awake or trying to find your pajamas after that bottle (or two) of wine at dinner.