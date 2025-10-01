This Affordable Sam's Club Find Can Save You From A Dead Battery On Your Next Road Trip
There's no denying the role that technology plays in everyday life, especially while traveling. From booking hotels or last-minute flights on your laptop to enjoying the convenience of your phone's GPS, technology is forever a traveler's best friend. But what happens when your battery dies, especially when you're on a road trip? Luckily, Sam's Club has a top-rated device that's a reliable and portable powerhouse.
In addition to the Sam's Club Waterproof Backpack Cooler that shoppers rave about, you might want to add the Stanley Fatmax Professional Power Station to your travel checklist. With a 4.1 out of 5-star rating, the 13-pound device does a little bit of everything. The included clamps make it easy to jump-start your car's battery, while the LED light provides plenty of illumination. If you find yourself with a flat tire, the air hose and nozzle will have you up and running in no time. The power station is also easy to carry and maneuver thanks to side handles and a roll bar.
Additional features include an alternator check to alert you to any possible issues, as well as an easy-to-read backlit LCD screen. Whether you're away or at home, the four USB charging ports keep your necessary electronics juiced up. It's clear to see why this all-in-one product should be a part of the most important gear for your next road trip.
What shoppers love about the Stanley Power Station
The Stanley Fatmax Professional Power Station's listed features are impressive enough, but it's really the nearly 2,000 reviews from customers that highlight why the device is such a road tripper's dream. One shopper shared, "This is a great machine for anyone who drives. I have used this to help others and on my own vehicle," and another called it a "life saver," adding, "Saved us a couple of times so far." Reviews generally agree that the power station recharges pretty quickly, although the extension cord isn't included. "If they added 6 inches of [a] retractable or folded cord, it would immediately improve," suggested one shopper. So you definitely want to have your own cord handy, and the power station even has a small covered compartment for storing one.
With the Power Station on deck, which is currently priced at $90, road trips shift from "what-if" scenarios to prepared, comfortable adventures. In addition to this handy gadget, having essentials like snacks, a travel pillow for neck and back support, and even compression socks can make for a smoother ride and help you arrive relaxed. Just make sure you steer clear of these common road trip mistakes.