This Sam's Club Waterproof Backpack Cooler Is The Lake Day Essential Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About
Shoppers, beware: the new Sam's Club Waterproof Backpack Cooler is quickly becoming the must-have accessory for anyone who loves outdoor adventures. Whether you're visiting one of the traveler-recommended lake towns in America for a day of recreation, or having some fun in the sun at one of Florida's award-winning beaches, it's the carrier you need to keep your food and beverages cold.
Unlike traditional coolers, this one is designed as a backpack. This means that — just like the towel-rolling hack that will help carry all your beach supplies in one go — you can carry everything you need in the cooler hands-free and without hassle. The backpack's spacious interior is also surprisingly generous, and it's capable of holding multiple drinks, snacks, sandwiches, and even fresh fruit, all kept perfectly chilled throughout the day. Plus, the cooler can hold way more than just perishables. There are even smaller pockets to safeguard any utensils, napkins, or sunscreen you might need to bring.
Available in five colors (although most are currently sold out), the backpack's waterproof construction also ensures that any lakeside splashes, accidental spills, or unexpected rain won't ruin your food or gear. Lightweight, easy to clean, and built for adventure, it's an essential item for anyone who wants to enjoy the outdoors without worrying about soggy food or warm drinks. Whether you're packing for a solo day on the water or a family outing, this cooler backpack offers a level of convenience that traditional coolers simply can't match.
What travelers think about the Sam's Club backpack cooler
Like with most products, it's usually pretty easy to read the through the features and imagine how it might fit your own needs. However, the real insight comes from people who've used it firsthand. Travelers who've taken the Member's Mark Waterproof Backpack on lake trips, beach outings, and weekend adventures are sharing glowing reviews. Redditors on r/samsclub say that the brand's products are well-priced (the backpack is currently available online for under $60) and that the coolers have kept their items cold for up to eight hours — which is more than enough time to be in daylight by the lake or beach.
Beyond temperature control, shoppers like TikToker @costcoandsamsclubmama also appreciate the backpack's thoughtful design. Padded, adjustable shoulder straps make carrying it easy, even when fully loaded, and the waterproof exterior does the job at keeping people's belongings safe and dry. Beyond that, another shopper on the @samsclublovers Instagram account commented that she just "had to get one." Overall, it seems to be the general consensus that this waterproof backpack cooler is practical, reliable, and worth adding to any exploration-ready gear collection.