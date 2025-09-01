This Sam's Club Waterproof Backpack Cooler Is The Lake Day Essential Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Shoppers, beware: the new Sam's Club Waterproof Backpack Cooler is quickly becoming the must-have accessory for anyone who loves outdoor adventures. Whether you're visiting one of the traveler-recommended lake towns in America for a day of recreation, or having some fun in the sun at one of Florida's award-winning beaches, it's the carrier you need to keep your food and beverages cold.

Unlike traditional coolers, this one is designed as a backpack. This means that — just like the towel-rolling hack that will help carry all your beach supplies in one go — you can carry everything you need in the cooler hands-free and without hassle. The backpack's spacious interior is also surprisingly generous, and it's capable of holding multiple drinks, snacks, sandwiches, and even fresh fruit, all kept perfectly chilled throughout the day. Plus, the cooler can hold way more than just perishables. There are even smaller pockets to safeguard any utensils, napkins, or sunscreen you might need to bring.

Available in five colors (although most are currently sold out), the backpack's waterproof construction also ensures that any lakeside splashes, accidental spills, or unexpected rain won't ruin your food or gear. Lightweight, easy to clean, and built for adventure, it's an essential item for anyone who wants to enjoy the outdoors without worrying about soggy food or warm drinks. Whether you're packing for a solo day on the water or a family outing, this cooler backpack offers a level of convenience that traditional coolers simply can't match.