The Famous Caribbean Island With Some Of The World's Most Dangerous Cruise Ports

Jamaica is probably the most famous of the Caribbean islands. The home of Bob Marley, reggae music, jerk chicken, and Rastafarian culture, it's synonymous with sun-kissed vacations spent lounging in epic Jamaican beach resorts. However, the island has gained notoriety in recent years. The Department of State regularly warns tourists of violent crime — homicide rates are the highest in the Western hemisphere, and sexual assaults and armed robberies are common — and limited medical services in the island country. As recently as 2024, the U.S. government even asked travelers to reconsider visiting Jamaica altogether, giving it a Level 3 advisory (reconsider travel), though this has since been demoted to Level 2 (exercise increased caution).

That said, these problems aren't just confined to one area, as Jamaica now hosts several of the Caribbean's most dangerous cruise ports. There are five cruise ports around the island: Montego Bay, Ocho Rios, Falmouth, Port Antonio, and Kingston. The world's most gargantuan vessels — huge, floating cities on the sea — can dock here. Often, the small island, with a population is just under 3 million, receives more than a million cruise tourists annually, injecting hundreds of millions of dollars into the local economy.

This also creates a huge wealth disparity, embodied by the international cruise corporations snapping up and privatizing public land and beaches in Jamaica. This, in turn, denies locals access to what they perceive as their own land. More than a century ago, Emile Durkheim theorized how such an imbalance of resources and rapid social change would affect crime rates. He believed it led to alienation, normlessness, and a rise in deviant behavior. Unfortunately, this aligns with the current situation in Jamaica.