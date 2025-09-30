This Tiny And Convenient Travel-Friendly Item Keeps Reusable Water Bottles Clean While Abroad
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Travelers today aren't just choosing Europe or the U.S. to travel. Plenty of other destinations are quickly becoming popular because of their affordability and unique cultures, too. That said, traveling to these places often comes with its own challenges. For example, food may be spicier and more likely to cause an upset stomach. Additionally, the language barrier can also be a problem in places where English isn't commonly taught. And, worse, clean drinking water is still inaccessible in many parts of the world. Although you may be able to buy bottled water, this can quickly add up, as well as contribute heavily to environmental pollution. Luckily, there's a solution: carrying a reusable water bottle and a UV light pen to effectively treat tap water wherever you travel.
One of the most popular brands out there, SteriPEN creates portable UV light pens that use a UV bulb to sterilize water and get rid of pathogens — all of the microscopic organisms like bacteria, viruses, spores, and more that can make you sick (via Cleveland Clinic). The UV light alters the DNA of the pathogens enough that they become sterile, unable to reproduce or infect you. Better yet, SteriPENs are also lightweight and portable, which makes them a great option for your next temple visit to Thailand, or bucket list adventure to picturesque islands in India.
Using your UV light pen is even easier. All you have to do is insert the UV lamp into your filled water bottle and click the button to activate it. Then, hold it in the water for 48 seconds to purify 16 ounces of water and 90 seconds to purify 32 ounces. A great addition to your travel gear, these gadgets can help you stay safe while avoiding the use of disposable plastic bottles.
Using a UV light pen to purify water
There are currently four types of SteriPEN on the market. The most lightweight version is the SteriPEN Ultralight, a USB-rechargeable, lightweight pen that's ideal for light packers. Meanwhile, the SteriPEN Ultra is a more efficient (but larger) model with USB-rechargeable batteries. For hard-core outdoor enthusiasts and campers, the SteriPEN Adventurer Opti is a rugged, durable option with a much longer battery life perfect for off-grid trips. Finally, if you want something that's more versatile, and that can work well in a variety of trips, you'll want the SteriPEN Classic 3.
Once you've settled on a model, there are a few things you can do to get the best results. First, if you have a narrow-mouthed bottle, use the pen to plug the opening completely, ensuring water can't leak out at all. Then, flip the entire thing upside down and shake the bottle gently while the pen is activated. For bottles with a wider mouth where the opening can't be plugged, use the lamp to stir the water continuously while it's turned on. Shaking or stirring the water is extremely important here, as a study in the Journal of Travel Medicine and Infectious Disease showed that using the SteriPEN on 'agitated' water reduced pathogens by 99.99%, while the same pen on still water only resulted in a 94.98% reduction of germs. Considering that pathogens multiply quickly, even that 5% difference could make you incredibly sick.
There is, however, one downside to these types of UV light pens: they only purify water of pathogens, not heavy metals, toxins, and dirt. That said, they're good for purifying tap water, but if you're drinking from rivers or ponds, you'll need a stronger water purifier that's well-suited for off-grid destinations and can filter both pathogens and chemicals.