This Tiny And Convenient Travel-Friendly Item Keeps Reusable Water Bottles Clean While Abroad

Travelers today aren't just choosing Europe or the U.S. to travel. Plenty of other destinations are quickly becoming popular because of their affordability and unique cultures, too. That said, traveling to these places often comes with its own challenges. For example, food may be spicier and more likely to cause an upset stomach. Additionally, the language barrier can also be a problem in places where English isn't commonly taught. And, worse, clean drinking water is still inaccessible in many parts of the world. Although you may be able to buy bottled water, this can quickly add up, as well as contribute heavily to environmental pollution. Luckily, there's a solution: carrying a reusable water bottle and a UV light pen to effectively treat tap water wherever you travel.

One of the most popular brands out there, SteriPEN creates portable UV light pens that use a UV bulb to sterilize water and get rid of pathogens — all of the microscopic organisms like bacteria, viruses, spores, and more that can make you sick (via Cleveland Clinic). The UV light alters the DNA of the pathogens enough that they become sterile, unable to reproduce or infect you. Better yet, SteriPENs are also lightweight and portable, which makes them a great option for your next temple visit to Thailand, or bucket list adventure to picturesque islands in India.

Using your UV light pen is even easier. All you have to do is insert the UV lamp into your filled water bottle and click the button to activate it. Then, hold it in the water for 48 seconds to purify 16 ounces of water and 90 seconds to purify 32 ounces. A great addition to your travel gear, these gadgets can help you stay safe while avoiding the use of disposable plastic bottles.