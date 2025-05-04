Proven Strategies To Stay Safe Overseas Without Drinking Out Of Harmful Plastic Water Bottles

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Carrying safe drinking water is a common concern for any overseas traveler, especially if you're going on your first solo hike or planning a sailing vacation. Of course, finding factory-sealed bottled water isn't as much of a struggle, but that doesn't equal uncontaminated water. First, you don't always know where bottled water is coming from, and second, there's a reason why plastic bottles are looked upon with disdain. Not only do they wreak havoc on the environment, but the water in plastic bottles contains thousands of nanoplastics. These are so tiny that they are capable of entering the body's cells. The composition of these bottles also makes them prone to releasing toxic chemicals when used for a long period or exposed to heat.

For those who weren't already in the know, this can be a scary fact to digest. But some proven strategies can help you become independent of these plastic bottles for continual access to safe water. Before we get to that, here's a rule of thumb if bottled water is your only option in a given scenario: Never drink from an unsealed bottle or untreated tap water. It is a surefire way to risk gastrointestinal problems like diarrhea and vomiting. With that out of the way, let's look at strategies for securing safe drinking water.