Proven Strategies To Stay Safe Overseas Without Drinking Out Of Harmful Plastic Water Bottles
Carrying safe drinking water is a common concern for any overseas traveler, especially if you're going on your first solo hike or planning a sailing vacation. Of course, finding factory-sealed bottled water isn't as much of a struggle, but that doesn't equal uncontaminated water. First, you don't always know where bottled water is coming from, and second, there's a reason why plastic bottles are looked upon with disdain. Not only do they wreak havoc on the environment, but the water in plastic bottles contains thousands of nanoplastics. These are so tiny that they are capable of entering the body's cells. The composition of these bottles also makes them prone to releasing toxic chemicals when used for a long period or exposed to heat.
For those who weren't already in the know, this can be a scary fact to digest. But some proven strategies can help you become independent of these plastic bottles for continual access to safe water. Before we get to that, here's a rule of thumb if bottled water is your only option in a given scenario: Never drink from an unsealed bottle or untreated tap water. It is a surefire way to risk gastrointestinal problems like diarrhea and vomiting. With that out of the way, let's look at strategies for securing safe drinking water.
Use a straw or bottle with a filter
There is nothing more convenient than dropping a straw into a water source for a squeaky clean sip. That is why a travel straw with a built-in filtration system is one of the best investments you can make. The same goes for filtered water bottles. Think of it this way: While exploring the wilderness, you're likely to come across different (and stunning) water sources, from ponds to waterfalls to rivers. Whether you specifically plan your hike to admire these gems or your stars align well enough to put you near one, you might be tempted to ditch not just the plastic bottle but any bottle and drink straight from the source. Still, you'll want to be sure it's clean. In such scenarios, a filter straw or bottle perfectly blends nature with technology.
Even when you're not near a natural water source, a travel straw or filtered bottle is still a great option. They're compact, reliable, and perfect for travelers heading to places where water quality is questionable. LifeStraw is one of the most revered brands and has even won awards for its straws and bottles with a built-in filtration system. A regular Lifestraw will cost you around $18.
Try water purification tablets
Water purification tablets are another choice to consider. They take little more than a few minutes to kill any harmful organisms in your water. The trick here is picking the right product. Many people use iodine tablets for water disinfection, although they have been linked to health issues like hypothyroidism and goiter when consumed in excessive doses. Chlorine tablets are another popular choice, though their safety is debated. Some outdoorsy adventurers also note an unpleasant taste when using chlorine or iodine purification products to clean their water.
An effective alternative is sodium dichloroisocyanurate (NaDCC). It cleans water by releasing hypochlorous acid and decreasing pathogen levels in just 30 minutes. If you're unsure about which one to opt for, try Aquatabs. Keep in mind, though, that NaDCC doesn't remove pesticides.
Consider activated charcoal sticks
You may have already heard of activated charcoal — it's a common component in many water filters. But not everyone knows it can remove impurities such as chlorine in tap water. It works through a process called adsorption, which traps contaminants on the charcoal's porous surface. To use it, simply drop an activated charcoal stick into your water bottle the night before you plan to head out or at least two hours ahead. A 50-gram stick is ideal for a liter of water. Don't be surprised if you spot tiny black flecks floating around; flaking is normal and harmless. A few visible particles are a small trade-off for cutting down on the invisible ones.
Charcoal sticks are easy to find and budget-friendly. Among the many options, Binchotan Charcoal from Japan is often considered the gold standard. Even Gwyneth Paltrow swears by this brand. However, no matter which charcoal sticks you buy, they shouldn't cost you more than $24.
Filter with fruit peels
This method might just be the most fun, and it's practically free. By reusing organic kitchen scraps like fruit peels, you're not only cutting down on waste but also adding a refreshing essence to your water. There's just one important step to follow before dropping those colorful peels into your bottle: Soak a portion of the peels in a small amount of rubbing alcohol for a few minutes, then let them dry. Once dried, add them to your water. Let it sit for a few hours before removing the peels, and voilà! Your water is clean as a whistle.
This natural process can help remove pesticides and even nanoparticles from tap water. When considering fruits to sneak into your diet while traveling, keep citrusy options and apples in mind. Banana, kiwi, and even tomato peels also do a great job. Just remember that this method won't address any pathogens in the water.
The final hack is one you probably already know. It's ancient wisdom: boiling water. Of course, this is only an option if you have access to an adequate heat source. If you do, great, go for it. But if not, these other hacks will make sure you never have to worry about access to clean, safe water, no matter what corner of the world you're exploring or how.