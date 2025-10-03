Wyoming's Breathtaking Grand Teton National Park Has An Unexpected And Shockingly Gross Health Hazard

Human feces are a community health issue. The germs found in it can remain active for over a year in the wilderness, causing intestinal issues and other diseases in visitors who may accidentally come into contact with objects or ingest food or water that's been contaminated. Melting ice and rain, for example, can cause human droppings to come into contact with streams and lakes, leading to water contamination. In a study of Grand Teton hikers conducted by Leave No Trace — an organization focused on supporting travelers about this issue — 66% of respondents reported they hadn't been adequately informed about how to go number 2 while in the wilderness.

When there's no toilet in sight and you need to go, make sure to do so at least 200 feet or 70 large steps away from water sources. Then, try to dig a small hole –commonly referred to as a cat hole – and do your business in there. If you miss your target, push it down the hole with a trowel or, worst case scenario, with your shoes. Oftentimes, you're able to dispose of toilet paper in cat holes too, as long as it's permitted by whatever park you're in (so check before you go).

If the ground's too hard for hole-digging? Well, pack your stuff in a bag and keep it with you until you find the next waste bin. Another sustainable option is packing Wag Bags, which are designed for exactly such an occasion. You can find these stationed at some national parks, or you can purchase them on Amazon.

After reading about its poop-scattered trails, hopefully you won't feel discouraged from visiting the Grand Teton National Park. Don't waste a chance to enjoy rock climbing, fishing, camping, and wildlife spotting in one of the most breathtaking national parks in the United States. Just make sure to watch your step.