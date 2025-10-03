Royal Caribbean Canceled Six Months Of Cruises To This One Dangerous Destination (What You Need To Know)
It can be frustrating to know that your long-anticipated vacation will probably look very different from what you had imagined. Occasionally, though, the disappointment of a scrapped trip and the hard work of going through and canceling your vacation plans is the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. Royal Caribbean, one of the biggest cruise operators in North America, has canceled a series of trips to Labadee, Haiti, until at least spring 2026. Passengers with affected bookings are being contacted by Royal Caribbean and informed of altered itineraries or canceled sailings. The news comes after the Caribbean country declared a three-month state of emergency in August following an increase in terrorism and violent crimes. The U.S. Department of State updated its travel advisory to Level 4, recommending travelers to avoid travel to Haiti at this time.
Royal Caribbean had already canceled trips to Labadee earlier in 2025. This is the second time in recent years that the cruise line has had to pause trips to its private destination in Haiti, the first series of cancellations having taken place in spring and summer 2024.
Is it safe to travel to Haiti right now?
Labadee is considered one of the Caribbean's most dangerous cruise ports. At the time of writing, it remains unclear when the situation will settle down and current advisories will be lifted. Haiti has been a country in crisis since President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in 2021. After the government failed to hold elections, protesters hit the streets of the capital, Port-au-Prince. Elections were then pushed back multiple times. In frustration, armed groups have resorted to violence. Today, over 1.4 million Haitians, mainly women and children, have fled or lost their homes to fires. Violent crimes are on the rise — and tourists should not expect to be spared.
The Caribbean has some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, but it also has some dangerous destinations, including Haiti. Countries in the region may see some changes in their travel advisories, depending on local situations. If you're planning a trip, it's good to stay on top of recent news and events to ensure it's safe to visit. Expect that, in the case of extreme socioeconomic disturbances, like those in Haiti, your travel plans may have to be adjusted.