The Hotel Policy You Never Want To Ignore When Booking A Room
Booking accommodations for your trip is not only a process, but it can also be a little bit frightening, as you put down a hefty amount of cash in hopes that everything will pan out the way you want it to. There are common mistakes you can avoid when reserving a room at a hotel, but one in particular is worth taking a second look at: the hotel's cancellation policy. While there are steps to take if your hotel reservation gets canceled, there are also steps you can take that will help you be prepared for any hurdle that might come your way. By reviewing the cancellation policy, you can be ready for unexpected changes, avoid unnecessary fees, and make adjustments to your travel plans without panic.
Cancellation policies vary, and some hotels allow free cancellation up to 24 or 48 hours before check-in. Places like La Quinta by Wyndham offer 48-hour cancellations for some, but only those with direct bookings get that one extra day. It's these small details that can make or break your trip.
Some may charge for the entire stay if you cancel late or don't show up. Policies can also differ for special events or peak travel seasons, so it's important to read the fine print carefully. Understanding whether the policy applies per night or per reservation, and whether taxes and fees are included, can save you both money and stress. A few minutes spent reviewing these terms now can ensure a smoother, worry-free trip later.
What to look out for in a cancellation policy
Once you've decided on a hotel, taking a closer look at the cancellation policy can help you understand if it's the right fit during an unfortunate situation. Not all policies are created equal, so it's important to know exactly what to check before finalizing your reservation. Review how far in advance you can cancel without a penalty. Understand the fees for late cancellations or no-shows. Even a small oversight here can result in losing a night, or the entire stay, on your credit card.
The peculiar details matter. One family claims they were denied their confirmed bookings from a Las Vegas Marriott because the family failed to have a physical credit card on their person (via One Mile At A Time). Even with a digital/mobile check-In service, they still were unable to stay there. You'd think the family was able to get their money refunded? Guess again. Although they have an Ultimate Reservation Guarantee claim, the Marriott claims that their fine print says otherwise, and they didn't get their money back.
Pay attention to how long the cancellation covers your stay and if it applies to holidays, peak travel seasons, or major events. Taking a few minutes to read these details carefully ensures you're ready for anything, gives you peace of mind, and helps you make informed decisions when planning your trip. Are you the one wanting to make a change? Check out our process on how to cancel your vacation plans in four steps.