Your Hotel Reservation Gets Cancelled, What Should You Do?

In the age of super-cheap airline tickets, we have become familiar with the concept of flight overbooking. The fear of getting stuck due to a cancellation is one that affects 42% of American travelers, according to a recent study by Talker Research. Luckily, there are customer-facing online services such as AirHelp or ClaimCompass ready to step in and defend your rights when it comes to airline hurdles. But what can you do if your hotel reservation gets cancelled?

Unfortunately, hotels are not regulated the same way as flights. While the Department of Transportation (DOT) oversees aviation-related matters, including crew training and upholding customer standards, accommodation providers, whether they are simple hotels or fancy resorts, operate in somewhat of a limbo. That means that, should a cancellation occur, external help is infrequent (and often costly), and by and large, you are left with the task of sorting it out on your own.

There are several possible reasons hotels will cancel on you. Some hotels that are either new or undergoing renovation can be prone to it, so a way to stay ahead of the game is by generally avoiding hotels under construction until they're back to business as usual. Another reason, which is becoming increasingly common, is related to dynamic pricing. A way for hotels to boost their revenue, dynamic pricing means the price the customer sees is influenced in real-time by occupancy, competitor prices, and even events that are happening in town. A recent example was the much-awaited UK reunion by Britpop band Oasis, which caused hotels in Manchester to cancel existing customer reservations and increase prices up to 400%. Other (more innocent) reasons for hotels to forfeit reservations may have to do with weather and other unexpected circumstances. While you can't plan for those, maybe you should consider packing a tent for your next out-of-town concert... just in case.