These Conveniently-Designed Travel Bottles Save TSA Liquid Limit Space

When you're flying to a new destination, you typically want to make sure to bring all of your necessities. More often than not, that consists of transferring your toiletries like shampoos, face washes, and lotions into a vessel that you can bring aboard a plane. Perhaps you don't know if the destination you are traveling to will have all the things you need. Or perhaps you're particular about your products. Either way, you need a good travel container to take them with you. The TSA has pretty strict rules about what can and can't be brought in a carry-on, and oftentimes they are annoyingly inconsistent. Though the TSA has been teasing ditching its long-standing 3-ounce liquid rule, they haven't done so yet — so it's best to be prepared.

Packing up all of your most precious toiletries can be tricky if you don't have the right containers. Thankfully, there are a ton of travel bottles on the market. But the ones that are just a cut above the rest are all silicone. Silicone travel containers are light and flexible — and can expand or collapse according to use — which makes them some of the best toiletry bottles to travel with. Compared to their hard-shelled counterparts, their ability to flex means that they are easy to squeeze and expand when weather or air compression demands. Plus, they are drop-resistant and save TSA liquid limit space, which can be pretty precious when there are strict rules. For the pack rats who try every tip in the book to maximize luggage space, silicone travel containers are kind of a must-have in your arsenal.