These Conveniently-Designed Travel Bottles Save TSA Liquid Limit Space
When you're flying to a new destination, you typically want to make sure to bring all of your necessities. More often than not, that consists of transferring your toiletries like shampoos, face washes, and lotions into a vessel that you can bring aboard a plane. Perhaps you don't know if the destination you are traveling to will have all the things you need. Or perhaps you're particular about your products. Either way, you need a good travel container to take them with you. The TSA has pretty strict rules about what can and can't be brought in a carry-on, and oftentimes they are annoyingly inconsistent. Though the TSA has been teasing ditching its long-standing 3-ounce liquid rule, they haven't done so yet — so it's best to be prepared.
Packing up all of your most precious toiletries can be tricky if you don't have the right containers. Thankfully, there are a ton of travel bottles on the market. But the ones that are just a cut above the rest are all silicone. Silicone travel containers are light and flexible — and can expand or collapse according to use — which makes them some of the best toiletry bottles to travel with. Compared to their hard-shelled counterparts, their ability to flex means that they are easy to squeeze and expand when weather or air compression demands. Plus, they are drop-resistant and save TSA liquid limit space, which can be pretty precious when there are strict rules. For the pack rats who try every tip in the book to maximize luggage space, silicone travel containers are kind of a must-have in your arsenal.
Shopping for silicone travel containers
When looking for silicone travel containers, you're going to want to look out for a couple of things. First, the opening. How does the cap work, and how is the liquid dispersed? If the opening isn't sealed properly, it will definitely leak onto your belongings while in transit, which is not a good time. Secondly, you're going to want to look for containers that are super flexible. Soft yet durable silicone containers like these humangear GoToob Refillable Silicone Travel Bottles are great for conditions that cause expansion — plus they can pack neatly into your bag after use.
Lastly, you're going to want to make sure the travel containers come in a clear carrying pouch. Some airports, like Copenhagen (one of the world's least stressful airports, by the way), require all of your liquids to fit into a clear plastic bag. Plus, it'll keep the rest of your belongings clean in case a leakage happens. If yours doesn't come with one, though, don't fret, just bust out your trusty Ziploc (which, to be honest, you should have on hand anyway for leak-free travel purposes). With the right travel essentials, you can feel comfortable and refreshed no matter where you are in the world. And since traveling tends to take you out of your comfort zone, at least you can have a few comforts from home while you're away.