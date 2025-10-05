This West Virginia State Forest Is A Mountainous Haven With Breathtaking Views And Adventurous Trails

If you're looking to be fully immersed in a mountainous wonderland with cozy cabins and charming wooden lodges, look no further than the West Virginian peaks, part of the Monongahela National Forest. One park in particular boasts hidden tranquillity, away from the main thoroughfare of the George Washington & Jefferson National Forest and the crowds of West Virginia's most visited park — the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

Lush undergrowth, adventurous trails, and the breathtaking peaks reign supreme at the Kumbrabow State Forest, just under 90 miles from West Virginia's best-kept secret: the mountain twin towns of Davis and Thomas, packed with art, history, and breweries. Known as West Virginia's highest state forest, Kumbrabow State Forest was established in the 1930s to preserve the unique flora and fauna typical to the Allegheny Highlands, including luscious red spruce, hemlock, and native wildlife such as wild turkeys, salamanders, and hundreds of butterfly and moth species.

Despite its remoteness, adventurers can still sleep overnight in comfortable lodgings dotted in and around the forest, from rustic wooden cabins to traditional, basic campsites fully immersed in the wilderness.