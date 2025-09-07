These Tiny Twin Towns Tucked In West Virginia's Mountains Are Packed With Art, Historic Sites, And Breweries

Two sister cities in West Virginia, Thomas and Davis, are wonderfully complementary of each other, providing the perfect pair of vacation locations in West Virginia. The West Virginia mountains hide Davis, the state's highest-elevated incorporated town. Thomas is special in its own right, as a West Virginia city with unending waterfalls and cute shops. Another claim to fame of Thomas is that it houses one of the oldest distributing microbreweries and tap rooms in the state. While these two cities offer glamour, such as art galleries, antique shops, and a java shop, they also serve up gritty activities and adventures in nature.

To reach the twin towns that are tucked away in the Allegheny mountain range, travel about one-and-a-half hours southeast of Morgantown. Explore this tale of two cities that share insights into historical richness, high-class art, mountainous sunsets, and buckets of brew. Thomas offers a walking tour that leads to nearly 50 structures that are listed on the National Historic Register. Lodging options are plentiful, with campgrounds, hotels, resorts, and bed and breakfasts.