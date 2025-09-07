These Tiny Twin Towns Tucked In West Virginia's Mountains Are Packed With Art, Historic Sites, And Breweries
Two sister cities in West Virginia, Thomas and Davis, are wonderfully complementary of each other, providing the perfect pair of vacation locations in West Virginia. The West Virginia mountains hide Davis, the state's highest-elevated incorporated town. Thomas is special in its own right, as a West Virginia city with unending waterfalls and cute shops. Another claim to fame of Thomas is that it houses one of the oldest distributing microbreweries and tap rooms in the state. While these two cities offer glamour, such as art galleries, antique shops, and a java shop, they also serve up gritty activities and adventures in nature.
To reach the twin towns that are tucked away in the Allegheny mountain range, travel about one-and-a-half hours southeast of Morgantown. Explore this tale of two cities that share insights into historical richness, high-class art, mountainous sunsets, and buckets of brew. Thomas offers a walking tour that leads to nearly 50 structures that are listed on the National Historic Register. Lodging options are plentiful, with campgrounds, hotels, resorts, and bed and breakfasts.
Antiques, art galleries and suburban riches in the small towns of Thomas and Davis
These two towns might be small in population, but they are big on charm and offer varied activities. Art galleries and antique stores are open for business in both locations. Peruse the fine art within the ArtSpring gallery and also the Buxton & Landstreet Gallery before heading to the antique stores: Ella & Company and the Riverfront Antique & Thrift. Browse the Wandering Caravan in Davis for vintage clothing and unique finds. Travelers and locals alike enjoy the Purple Fiddle, a family-friendly café in Thomas that provides live entertainment.
Stop in at Davis's West Virginia Highlands Artisans Group storefront and browse products made by local artists, including pottery, fiber arts, jewelry, stained glass, ceramics, and soaps. Take a coffee break at the Tip Top Coffee Bar and grab a cup of java and a quick snack.
Hiking trails, waterfalls, and breweries in Davis and Thomas
Get back to nature in Davis for some of the best hiking and outdoor activities around. Waterfalls, meadows, and beautiful views provide a photographer's paradise. Blackwater Falls State Park is known for its natural beauty and is home to the state's most photographed waterfall. With 20 miles of hiking trails throughout this state park, the most popular is the Blackwater Falls loop. After 15 minutes or so of hiking, trekkers will descend a staircase with over 200 stairs to reach a waterfall observation deck. Because of the crowds on this particular trail, arriving early is recommended. One hiker's review revealed how arriving at 7 a.m. blessed him with an empty trail, surrounded only by serene views. Whether observing the 57-foot cascading waterfall from the viewing platforms or taking the staircase to the falls, the beauty and wonder can be clearly seen. Other highlights of the park include Elakala Falls, Pendleton Point Overlook, and Lindy Point.
For the freshest beer on tap, along with bar-style snacks, include Stumptown Ales in Davis and Thomas' Mountain State Brewing Co. in your travel itinerary. Mountain State Brewing Company is one of the longest-standing microbreweries in the state, with its first beer being poured in 2005.