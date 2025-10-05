Wisconsin's Charming 'Swiss Cheese Capital Of The USA' Is An Hour From Madison Full Of Foodie Fun
You don't have to cross the Atlantic to experience a slice of Switzerland. In the rolling countryside of southern Wisconsin in Green County, the small city of Monroe has spent nearly two centuries preserving its Swiss roots in ways you can still taste, hear, and see today. Here, cheese is treated with the same reverence the Swiss give to their alpine pastures. From the sharp tang of Limburger to the nutty finish of Grand Cru, the flavors tell you that Monroe has been keeping old-world traditions alive for more than 150 years.
The story begins in the mid-19th century, when waves of Swiss immigrants arrived with little more than dairy skills and iron determination. They brought their copper kettles, their knowledge of alpine cheesemaking, and their insistence that even in a new land, food should honor heritage.
The cheese legacy remains Monroe's most enduring mark. Green County is home to several Master Cheesemakers, a certification overseen by the University of Wisconsin. The culture of craftsmanship means you can taste cheeses made with recipes handed down for generations. Even the pungent Limburger, a cheese so rare that Monroe is home to the last U.S. producer, holds its ground here. Just as the nearby village of New Glarus, often hailed as America's Little Switzerland, charms with beer found only in Wisconsin, Monroe charms with cheese that continues to shape the city's identity.
Why Monroe is a Swiss cheese capital every foodie needs on their map
Wisconsin's mouth-watering festivals put the state's cheese devotion front and center, and nowhere is that more evident than in Monroe during the biennial Green County Cheese Days. Held in September of even-numbered years, it is the oldest food festival in the Midwest, dating back to 1914. Streets fill with live polka bands, alphorn performances, and processions of Swiss cultural clubs in traditional dress. Food stands line the square with fried cheese curds, raclette, and beer brewed for the occasion.
For a food-focused visit, Monroe gives you unmatched access to cheese at its source. Start with Roth Cheese, where tours walk you through production lines that have earned awards at the World Cheese Championship. The nearby Alp and Dell Cheese Store serves as both a shop and a tasting room, with cases stacked with more than a hundred varieties of local and imported cheeses. Of course, no culinary trip here is complete without a stop at Baumgartner's Cheese Store & Tavern, operating since 1931.
Cheese may be the headline, but it's not the whole menu. The city is also home to Minhas Craft Brewery, founded in 1845 and recognized as one of the oldest continuously operating breweries in Wisconsin. For wine, Hawks Mill Winery sits just a short drive from downtown and produces regional wines. To balance all the dairy, you can sit down at Ratskeller Restaurant, where Swiss-style specialties like rösti potatoes and schnitzel are still served in a hall built by Swiss immigrants in 1868.
The outdoors of Monroe reveals scenic trails and timeless views
Once you've had your fill of Monroe's food traditions, the outdoors opens up a different side of the city. The Badger State Trail runs directly through town, part of a 40-mile converted rail line connecting Madison to the Illinois border. Cyclists, runners, and hikers share the path. If you're heading out alone, keep in mind basic solo hiking safety tips such as sharing trail maps with loved ones before setting out. With trail access right in Monroe, you can pair a morning ride with an afternoon tour of the cheese shops downtown.
Closer to the center of town, Twining Park offers rolling green lawns and shaded walking paths. The park often serves as a venue for community events, but on quieter days, it's a spot where you can picnic, birdwatch, or simply take in views of the courthouse dome in the distance. For families, the park's playgrounds and sports facilities make it an easy stop between meals and museum visits. Its location near the town square ensures you don't have to choose between outdoor time and exploring Monroe's cultural side.
Monroe is about 45 miles south of Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, the closest major hub, with nonstop connections to cities like Chicago, Denver, and Atlanta. Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport sits roughly two hours away, while Chicago O'Hare International Airport is about two and a half hours by car. With three airports within easy reach, Monroe works as a quick weekend getaway for travelers from Wisconsin, Illinois, and beyond.