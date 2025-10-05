Wisconsin's Charming 'Swiss Cheese Capital Of The USA' Is An Hour From Madison Full Of Foodie Fun

You don't have to cross the Atlantic to experience a slice of Switzerland. In the rolling countryside of southern Wisconsin in Green County, the small city of Monroe has spent nearly two centuries preserving its Swiss roots in ways you can still taste, hear, and see today. Here, cheese is treated with the same reverence the Swiss give to their alpine pastures. From the sharp tang of Limburger to the nutty finish of Grand Cru, the flavors tell you that Monroe has been keeping old-world traditions alive for more than 150 years.

The story begins in the mid-19th century, when waves of Swiss immigrants arrived with little more than dairy skills and iron determination. They brought their copper kettles, their knowledge of alpine cheesemaking, and their insistence that even in a new land, food should honor heritage.

The cheese legacy remains Monroe's most enduring mark. Green County is home to several Master Cheesemakers, a certification overseen by the University of Wisconsin. The culture of craftsmanship means you can taste cheeses made with recipes handed down for generations. Even the pungent Limburger, a cheese so rare that Monroe is home to the last U.S. producer, holds its ground here. Just as the nearby village of New Glarus, often hailed as America's Little Switzerland, charms with beer found only in Wisconsin, Monroe charms with cheese that continues to shape the city's identity.