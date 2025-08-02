'America's Little Switzerland' Charms With Chalet Roofs, Boutiques, And Beer You Can Only Get In Wisconsin

Famed for cheese, the Alps, and premium chocolate, Switzerland is a mesmerizing destination. It is the homeland of gooey fondue, and boasts a breathtaking mountain Rick Steves likes to call "the Stonehenge of Switzerland". However, you don't have to travel that far if you want to experience all the thrills of a Swiss holiday. In the hills of Wisconsin, New Glarus is a charming alpine town often called "America's Little Switzerland" for its picturesque rolling hills, quaint taverns, and rustic timber chalets adorned with flower boxes.

New Glarus was founded in the 1840s by Swiss immigrants who quickly set about recreating the charming surrounds of their native land. Stroll through the town's storybook streets and you'll see gabled roofs, log cottages, and vibrant shutters framing the delightful alpine architecture. Overlooking the valley below is the taproom of the New Glarus Brewing Company, which pours a unique brew called "Spotted Cow" that's only available in Wisconsin. And don't be surprised if you hear the high-pitched melody of Swiss alphorns while you're out exploring.

Only 35 minutes by car from Madison, Wisconsin, day trips to New Glarus are ideal. With stunning trails through mountain vistas and delicious eateries serving hearty alpine cuisine, the town offers plenty of delightful diversions. Stop by the Swiss Historical Village to learn about the history, fill up on a scrumptious cheeseboard at Bailey's Run Vineyard & Winery, and browse the cozy shops and artisanal markets in town for memorable souvenirs like crocheted quilts, Swiss steaks, and blocks of tasty cheese. Once you're done, you can continue your journey through Swiss scenery with a visit to Iowa's "Little Switzerland", an outdoor paradise just over an hour's drive away.