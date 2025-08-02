'America's Little Switzerland' Charms With Chalet Roofs, Boutiques, And Beer You Can Only Get In Wisconsin
Famed for cheese, the Alps, and premium chocolate, Switzerland is a mesmerizing destination. It is the homeland of gooey fondue, and boasts a breathtaking mountain Rick Steves likes to call "the Stonehenge of Switzerland". However, you don't have to travel that far if you want to experience all the thrills of a Swiss holiday. In the hills of Wisconsin, New Glarus is a charming alpine town often called "America's Little Switzerland" for its picturesque rolling hills, quaint taverns, and rustic timber chalets adorned with flower boxes.
New Glarus was founded in the 1840s by Swiss immigrants who quickly set about recreating the charming surrounds of their native land. Stroll through the town's storybook streets and you'll see gabled roofs, log cottages, and vibrant shutters framing the delightful alpine architecture. Overlooking the valley below is the taproom of the New Glarus Brewing Company, which pours a unique brew called "Spotted Cow" that's only available in Wisconsin. And don't be surprised if you hear the high-pitched melody of Swiss alphorns while you're out exploring.
Only 35 minutes by car from Madison, Wisconsin, day trips to New Glarus are ideal. With stunning trails through mountain vistas and delicious eateries serving hearty alpine cuisine, the town offers plenty of delightful diversions. Stop by the Swiss Historical Village to learn about the history, fill up on a scrumptious cheeseboard at Bailey's Run Vineyard & Winery, and browse the cozy shops and artisanal markets in town for memorable souvenirs like crocheted quilts, Swiss steaks, and blocks of tasty cheese. Once you're done, you can continue your journey through Swiss scenery with a visit to Iowa's "Little Switzerland", an outdoor paradise just over an hour's drive away.
Fun things to do in New Glarus, Wisconsin
To soak up the best of New Glarus' stunning alpine scenery, head to the hiking trails around New Glarus Woods State Park, located just a short drive outside town. The paths are well maintained, affording a serene trek through lush woodlands, and there's even a playground for children to enjoy, as well as campsites if you want to spend the night in the woods. Connected to the state park by an access trail is Sugar River State Trail, which follows an abandoned railroad track. Hike through the green prairies, rolling hills, and lazy streams of Wisconsin for a fantastic day out.
History buffs shouldn't miss the Swiss Historical Village in the downtown area, where you'll feel as if you've stepped back to a bygone age. This immersive museum displays artifacts and Swiss memorabilia within historic reconstructions of New Glarus as it looked in the 19th century — from the farmhouses and blacksmith workshops to the fire station, church, and schoolhouse. There's also the Chalet of the Golden Fleece Museum just down the street, a charming wooden lodge with green shutters and the former home of Edwin Barlow, an eccentric collector. You could spend hours inside exploring the vast collection of artifacts, antiques, and sculptures Barlow amassed within his authentic Swiss chalet, now registered as a National Historic Place.
For some family fun, hit the links at the Swissland Miniature Golf course, which features delightful Swiss-themed obstacles and even a few real goats, or start a scavenger hunt to find the 15 painted cow sculptures cleverly hidden around town. Whatever you decide, New Glarus offers fun for everyone.
Places to eat and where to stay in New Glarus, Wisconsin
A day of exploration will no doubt leave your stomach rumbling, and New Glarus has no shortage of great places to sit down for a good meal. To feel like you're in the valleys of the Swiss Alps, visit Puempel's Old Tavern. Seasonal beers and fruit ales are served in a rustic setting, including the Wisconsin-exclusive "Spotted Cow" label. The bar menu includes soup of the day, bratwurst, and cheese curds. While you're in town, don't miss out on the famous Friday Fish Fry, Wisconsin's mouthwatering summer tradition of feasting on fried fish served with generous sides. A few great places to grab one in New Glarus are the Chalet Landhaus Restaurant — which boasts a fun Swiss atmosphere — or the Ott Haus Pub & Grill, which sometimes features live music.
The Chalet Landhaus also offers cozy alpine lodging if you feel like spending the night. Rooms range from standard sizes to family size, and boast whirlpool baths, private balconies, and exposed woodwork for an authentic chalet atmosphere. There's also The Blanc Chalet, a family-run motel featuring a hand-painted cow mascot named Heidi standing at the welcome sign. From deluxe king rooms to queen-sized suites, the motel's accommodations are luxuriously furnished for a pleasant stay.
Finally, you can also try the Cameo Rose Country Inn for an elegant bed and breakfast experience. Set within a stunning Victorian-style manor with extensive gardens, guest rooms are decorated in a charming antique style featuring brass bedsteads, fireplaces, and peaceful views. Breakfast includes mouthwatering options like French toast, fruit pancakes, and homemade pastries. Whether it's to savor exclusive Wisconsin beer or admire the picturesque landscape, an adventure in America's Little Switzerland will be unforgettable.