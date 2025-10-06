One Of The Best Views Of Lake Tahoe Is An Easy Off-Road Adventure That Almost Any Car Can Handle
Lake Tahoe is North America's largest alpine lake. Stretching 22 miles long and 12 miles wide, it holds enough water that, if emptied, could cover the entire state of California to a depth of several inches — with water so clear you could see your toes. The lake's emerald tones and the surrounding wilderness have stirred the souls of poets, writers, and artists for centuries. "Tahoe is surely not one but many," wrote the naturalist John Muir. "As I curve around its heads and bays and look far out on its level sky, fairly tinted and fading in pensive air, I am reminded of all the mountain lakes I ever knew, as if this were a kind of water heaven to which they all had come."
Whether hiking trails through the Sierra Nevada or climbing granite peaks high above the lake, it's no wonder the area attracts more than 2 million visitors each year, according to the North Lake Tahoe Official Visitors Bureau. But the lake's popularity and continued development have led to traffic and crowded spaces that may frustrate some travelers. Local off-the-beaten-path spots are becoming harder to find, but one hidden gem is the Noonchester Mine Road — a former mining trail near Homewood, California, just off the Rubicon Trail and McKinney-Rubicon Springs Road, where off-roading is possible even without four-wheel drive.
The Noonchester mine was established in 1939 on Tahoe's west shore near Quail Lake, long after the Gold Rush era. The ore prooved poor quality, and the mine was eventually abandoned. Today, with even minimal height clearance, you can drive partway up the old trail to see not only the caged-off mine entrance but also spectacular lake views from more than 6,000 feet above sea level.
Finding the off-road trail is a scenic detour
The Noonchester Mine Road begins at a branch off the Rubicon Trail, a famed off-road route often called "the crown jewel of all off-highway trails" for its challenging terrain that requires four-wheel drive and high clearance. The Rubicon is typically accessed from the Loon Lake trailhead to the east, but that entry point has been closed. The best way to access Noonchester is via the McKinney-Rubicon Trailhead off McKinney-Rubicon Springs Road, near Tahoma and Homewood.
From Homewood, head north on California 89 and turn west onto McKinney-Rubicon Springs Road. Take a left on Bellevue, following signs for Miller Lake, then turn right on McKinney Road and left again onto McKinney-Rubicon Springs. The early part of the road is paved, but before you reach the McKinney-Rubicon turnoff, head north across a small wooden bridge at GPS marker 39.053724, –120.154809. From there, the trail turns to dirt and stone, with small creek crossings, switchbacks, and dips, winding upward through pine forest to elevated glimpses of Lake Tahoe.
At the end of the road sits the Noonchester Mine with its caged entrance. Visitors should be mindful that the area near the mine borders private property, so respect the signs and stay clear. Before you go, check for weather or fire restrictions, and note that staging areas near the trailhead can fill quickly in the summer. The access point is open seasonally, typically from late June until snow returns in October or November. "This trail does not take long, and if you are in Tahoe you MUST check it out," TrailNewbie posted in a video on YouTube.