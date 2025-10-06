One Of The Best Views Of Lake Tahoe Is An Easy Off-Road Adventure That Almost Any Car Can Handle

The Noonchester Mine Road begins at a branch off the Rubicon Trail, a famed off-road route often called "the crown jewel of all off-highway trails" for its challenging terrain that requires four-wheel drive and high clearance. The Rubicon is typically accessed from the Loon Lake trailhead to the east, but that entry point has been closed. The best way to access Noonchester is via the McKinney-Rubicon Trailhead off McKinney-Rubicon Springs Road, near Tahoma and Homewood.

From Homewood, head north on California 89 and turn west onto McKinney-Rubicon Springs Road. Take a left on Bellevue, following signs for Miller Lake, then turn right on McKinney Road and left again onto McKinney-Rubicon Springs. The early part of the road is paved, but before you reach the McKinney-Rubicon turnoff, head north across a small wooden bridge at GPS marker 39.053724, –120.154809. From there, the trail turns to dirt and stone, with small creek crossings, switchbacks, and dips, winding upward through pine forest to elevated glimpses of Lake Tahoe.

At the end of the road sits the Noonchester Mine with its caged entrance. Visitors should be mindful that the area near the mine borders private property, so respect the signs and stay clear. Before you go, check for weather or fire restrictions, and note that staging areas near the trailhead can fill quickly in the summer. The access point is open seasonally, typically from late June until snow returns in October or November. "This trail does not take long, and if you are in Tahoe you MUST check it out," TrailNewbie posted in a video on YouTube.