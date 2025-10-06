Lake Erie's Northernmost US Island Is A Birdwatching Paradise With Camping, Hiking, And Secluded Beauty

Birdwatching — or birding — has emerged as an increasingly popular pursuit in recent years, with even younger generations turning to the hobby for moments of peace and mindfulness in an increasingly noisy and demanding world. For many bird enthusiasts, taking a few hours out to go birding offers a relaxing escape from the everyday, and a chance to reconnect with the wonders of nature. With birdwatching believed to be one of the fastest-growing outdoor pursuits in America, it is no surprise that the demand for dedicated birding vacations is booming.

Thankfully, there are some destinations that offer exceptional birding experiences as well as a chance to get away from it all. North Bass Island is a landmass found in western Lake Erie just south of the Canadian border, making it the northermost island on the American portion of the lake. It is part of the Ohio State Parks system, but is little developed, giving it a wild feeling that increasingly draws outdoor enthusiasts. In spring and fall, it is a vital spot for migratory birds as they cross north into Canada and back over the border six months later.

Not only that, but the island itself is stunningly beautiful, with vibrant waters, soft sand beaches, and lush forests. It offers exceptional camping and hiking routes, as well as a lack of crowds — for now. Here's what you can expect from a trip to North Bass Island.