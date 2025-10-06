Lake Erie's Northernmost US Island Is A Birdwatching Paradise With Camping, Hiking, And Secluded Beauty
Birdwatching — or birding — has emerged as an increasingly popular pursuit in recent years, with even younger generations turning to the hobby for moments of peace and mindfulness in an increasingly noisy and demanding world. For many bird enthusiasts, taking a few hours out to go birding offers a relaxing escape from the everyday, and a chance to reconnect with the wonders of nature. With birdwatching believed to be one of the fastest-growing outdoor pursuits in America, it is no surprise that the demand for dedicated birding vacations is booming.
Thankfully, there are some destinations that offer exceptional birding experiences as well as a chance to get away from it all. North Bass Island is a landmass found in western Lake Erie just south of the Canadian border, making it the northermost island on the American portion of the lake. It is part of the Ohio State Parks system, but is little developed, giving it a wild feeling that increasingly draws outdoor enthusiasts. In spring and fall, it is a vital spot for migratory birds as they cross north into Canada and back over the border six months later.
Not only that, but the island itself is stunningly beautiful, with vibrant waters, soft sand beaches, and lush forests. It offers exceptional camping and hiking routes, as well as a lack of crowds — for now. Here's what you can expect from a trip to North Bass Island.
Exploring North Bass Island
The whole of North Bass Island covers 688 acres, while North Bass Island State Park, which makes up much of the southern part of the island, covers an area of 593 acres. The island itself contains around 5 miles of trails, though they are primitive and barely maintained, meaning the island is pretty much yours to explore in your own way, where you are likely to encounter marshes, cottonwood and hackberry forests, and vineyards cultivated by Paramount Distillers. Be sure to pack suitable hiking and safety gear and to take special care if you are traveling or hiking solo.
Alternatively, one of the best experiences on North Bass Island is by water, with the Lake Erie Islands Water Trail taking kayakers and other boaters around the picturesque island. The route begins at the North Bass Island State Park dock and goes clockwise around the island, taking in Fox's Marsh Wildlife Area, which is bustling with waterfowl, snakes, turtles, and the vocal Western Chorus frog.
Staying on North Bass Island and how to get there
The obvious place to stay on North Bass Island is out in the open, with the island known as destination for wild camping enthusiasts, but be warned that there are precious few amenities on the island — you really will have to have everything you need with you — and you will also require a special wild camping permit, which are distributed on a first come, first served basis.
However, if you are looking for accommodation that is a little more substantial, you can book the North Bass Island State Park Lake House. The house sleeps up to 12 people, and comes with a kitchen stocked with all the cooking and dining equipment you might need, an outdoor grill and patio furniture, TVs, and WiFi. Access to the island is only available by private boat or by private plane – there are no ferries, adding to the feeling that you truly are headed to the wild on North Bass Island.
