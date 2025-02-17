7 European Countries Where You Can Camp For Free

If you have ever looked at a mountain, lake, meadow, or river and thought, "Wow, I wish I could sleep under the stars at that exact spot," wild camping may be your new favorite hobby. Pitching a tent in the middle of nature, perhaps with nobody else in sight, can be a liberating experience. Indeed, for many people, wild camping is a revolutionary concept; you might be astounded to learn that in many countries, you can even camp on privately owned land. If you are comfortable with pitching a tent and not afraid of getting a little dirt underneath your nails, camping is a viable and free alternative to booking hotel rooms and rental properties. As you pack your bags and plan where to rent equipment, make sure to include these items you'll want for a quick and easy camping retreat.

There are seven European countries where hiking, cycling, kayaking, foraging, and camping are widely permissible, each with its own set of laws and rules of etiquette. In general, you are not allowed to camp too close to dwellings or on agricultural land, and you should always practice leave no trace principles. This guide will help you begin to understand each country's regulations so that you can be as responsible as possible during your excursions into nature.