Colorado's Bavarian Fairytale Village Is A Car-Free Paradise Boasting Tasty Restaurants And Unique Shops

It's a slightly surreal experience to step into a place where cars simply don't exist. You realize how much they control the rhythm of a place: where you can walk, how fast you move, whether you can stop to look at something, or keep going because there's nowhere to pull over. In Lionshead Village, Colorado, cars don't factor into the equation at all. The Bavarian-inspired, fairytale-like streets are all cobblestone, heated to melt snow in winter, and they connect cafes, shops, and the base of the Eagle Bahn Gondola without a single stoplight or crosswalk in sight. A free shuttle runs between Lionshead and neighboring Vail Village (one of the cities in the U.S. that convinces you that you've landed in Europe) for anyone who'd rather ride than walk the mile-long path that follows Gore Creek, but most people seem content to move at their own pace.

Lionshead began as a somewhat haphazard development in 1969 to mirror Vail Village's alpine aesthetic with timber beams and peaked rooflines that feel as though Bavaria picked up and dropped itself right into the Rockies. Its name came from a rock formation nearby that supposedly resembles a lion's head (though whether you see it depends on your imagination and possibly how much hot cocoa you've consumed). After a major overhaul in the early 2000s, it finally became the fairytale village you'll encounter today. That glow-up also brought the Arrabelle at Vail Square, which in turn drew a wave of upscale dining and boutique shopping. The village now works as one of three base areas for Vail Mountain, with a setup that hands the streets back to pedestrians entirely. Best of all, it's only a 40-minute drive from Eagle Airport (EGE) — a vast improvement over the hours you'd spend getting to the "real" thing in Germany.