Oklahoma's Abandoned Ghost Town Was A Once-Thriving Hotspot For Wild West Outlaws

Oklahoma is dotted with ghost towns, abandoned mines, and plenty of old school western charm. The now-abandoned town of Ingalls lies just 10 miles east of Stillwater — America's friendliest college town. But back in the late 1800s, it was anything but quiet. The streets were alive with wooden storefronts, swinging saloon doors, and the steady clatter of horses' hooves.

Ingalls even became a hideout for some of the Wild West's most infamous outlaws, including the Doolin-Dalton Gang, whose train and bank robberies kept lawmen and townsfolk on high alert throughout the 1890s. That tension reached a turning point on September 1, 1893, during the infamous Battle of Ingalls, where a shootout between the gang and the U.S. Marshals wounded or killed at least nine men, including three deputies and two innocent bystanders. This marked the beginning of the end for the gang of bandits, as many of its members were killed by lawmen in the following years, as well as for the town itself.

Today, Ingalls is a ghost town. Walking among its faded, crumbling buildings, it's easy to imagine the rugged lifestyles of outlaws and cowboys that once defined the town. For anyone planning a trip through this part of Oklahoma, it's worth knowing how to get around, which sites are must-sees, and where to stop for food or a place to stay.