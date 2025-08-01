America's 'Friendliest College Town' Is A Walkable Oklahoma Charmer With Diverse Dining And Youthful Vibes

Oklahoma is home to numerous cultural heritages sites, well-known tourists hot spots, and some of the best stops along America's historic Route 66. However, for some reason, the cowboy-centric state is often overlooked as a vacation spot, so much so that CNN named it one of the most underrated destinations in the United States back in 2022. Oklahoma has so much to offer its visitors, including a visit to the self-proclaimed "friendliest college town" of Stillwater.

Yes, Oklahoma State University made that bold claim itself, attributing the badge of honor to the history of Oklahoma, the influence of the university, and strength built through hardships. The state is renowned for its small town, low-key vibes, and that's exactly what you get in Stillwater, despite it being a college town.

It's not quite Philadelphia, the most walkable U.S. city, but the university campus area, downtown Stillwater, and Boomer Lake Park are known for being pedestrian-friendly parts of the city. When you venture outside of the Oklahoma State University campus, there are a number of restaurants and shops all within walking distance, which is a huge plus for those who want to explore this Oklahoma gem. Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City and Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa are are both under 80 miles from Stillwater, so you can easily make this exciting college town a stop on your trip to the Sooner State.