America's 'Friendliest College Town' Is A Walkable Oklahoma Charmer With Diverse Dining And Youthful Vibes
Oklahoma is home to numerous cultural heritages sites, well-known tourists hot spots, and some of the best stops along America's historic Route 66. However, for some reason, the cowboy-centric state is often overlooked as a vacation spot, so much so that CNN named it one of the most underrated destinations in the United States back in 2022. Oklahoma has so much to offer its visitors, including a visit to the self-proclaimed "friendliest college town" of Stillwater.
Yes, Oklahoma State University made that bold claim itself, attributing the badge of honor to the history of Oklahoma, the influence of the university, and strength built through hardships. The state is renowned for its small town, low-key vibes, and that's exactly what you get in Stillwater, despite it being a college town.
It's not quite Philadelphia, the most walkable U.S. city, but the university campus area, downtown Stillwater, and Boomer Lake Park are known for being pedestrian-friendly parts of the city. When you venture outside of the Oklahoma State University campus, there are a number of restaurants and shops all within walking distance, which is a huge plus for those who want to explore this Oklahoma gem. Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City and Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa are are both under 80 miles from Stillwater, so you can easily make this exciting college town a stop on your trip to the Sooner State.
A young and trendy city with awesome eateries
With a median age of just under 25, Stillwater, Oklahoma, has a young, cool vibe with the things to see and do to match. Live music and open mic nights are the norm in Stillwater's numerous bars and eateries, something Oklahoma State students, the Cowboys and Cowgirls, often take full advantage of. Another fantastic aspect of student life in Stillwater is the diverse dining options available throughout the city.
While classic American eateries are aplenty in Stillwater, like Eskimo Joe's or Granny's Kitchen, there are also a range of international dining options to suit all tastes. As the name suggests, El Tapatio Authentic Mexican Restaurant serves up mouth-watering Mexican dishes like chimichangas, traditional Mexican soup, and much more. If fresh sushi, sashimi, and other delectable Japanese dishes are more to your taste, then you'll be spoiled for choice in Stillwater with Miso; Akeno, Japanese Grill, Sushi & Shabu; and Nagoya.
It's not just the food scene that makes Stillwater an attractive destination. Aside from the awesome international dining options available, students and visitors alike can also enjoy the Downtown Stillwater Cultural District. This area is home to a number of museums, galleries, and libraries, with art and creativity at the forefront.
What to do in Stillwater
Oklahoma State University is at the center of many of this town's key attractions, and offers a number of destinations you can't miss when checking out Stillwater. One in particular is the Oklahoma State University Museum of Art. This museum is the university's official exhibition hall for a variety of works, and it comes equipped with a pretty fascinating history.
The building itself once served as a federal post office. It changed hands a few times in the 1900s but, in 2014, the university acquired and renovated it to house the extensive artwork collection that previous Oklahoma State University Art Department Head Doel Reed started building in the 1930s. Today, the museum is free to visit. It's home to permanent collections as well as ever-changing, exciting exhibitions depicting wide ranges of artistic expression.
Finally, a trip to the home of the Cowboys and Cowgirls wouldn't be complete without checking out Boone Pickens Stadium. The state-of-the-art stadium is the proud home turf of Oklahoma State University's football team and is a huge part of OSU everyday life, especially on weekends in the fall. One of the best ways to experience the excitement of Oklahoma State football here is by attending a tailgate during the football season. You don't even have to worry about bringing your own chairs and tables or finding a spot. OSU organizes tailgate packages for your convenience!