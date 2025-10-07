Soar Above Niagara Falls And Experience The Iconic Waterfall Like Never Before
Have you ever looked up, seen the birds flying overhead, and imagined what it would be like to experience the outdoors the way some of our planet's winged animals do? Well, thanks to a new attraction at Niagara Falls, you can now satisfy that curiosity. What's more, you can combine it with one of North America's most beautiful and popular natural wonders — Niagara Falls.
This is a true bucket-list destination that welcomes roughly 14 million visitors each year. Situated on the Canadian side of this incredibly famous section of the U.S. international border, the new virtual ride "Niagara Takes Flight: A Soaring Adventure" will have you believing you can fly.
Now open as of August 2025, you'll find the exciting and immersive attraction on the top floor of Niagara Parks' Table Rock Centre at the edge of Horseshoe Falls. Costing its creators $25 million to make, the state-of-the-art theater experience is the first of its kind in Ontario. Although it hasn't been around long, this multi-sensory slice of cinema magic might already be one of the best things to do in Niagara Falls besides, of course, seeing the waterfalls.
What you need to know about Niagara Takes Flight
Starting on the shores of Lake Ontario, the virtual experience "Niagara Takes Flight" will transport you 35 miles to the edge of Lake Erie. During this epic journey, you will feel like you're flying mere inches away from the thundering power of the region's iconic waterfall. How exactly? Well, it's all been made possible by a combination of cutting-edge drone filming, a giant 180-degree domed screen (56-feet wide), motion programming, and sensory effects like wind, mist, and even scent being pumped into the auditorium.
With visuals stretched out beneath your dangling feet, you'll be suspended in gondola-style seating. Brace yourself for swirling rapids, gnarly rock faces, and some seriously dramatic moments. Still not convinced? Perhaps the involvement of Disney Imagineer Rick Rothschild, who was a principal creator of the world's first flying theater attraction, will persuade you. Or maybe the fact that Brogent Technologies, an industry leader in flying theater attractions, oversaw construction and development might clinch it.
More than just a hit of adrenaline, the ride is a celebration of the area's history and people. Through audiovisual storytelling, four unique rooms allow visitors to explore how the last 13,000 years have shaped Niagara's story. Delving into the distant past, the Ancestors Room, for example, brings Indigenous artwork to life with some eye-catching animations. Elsewhere, award-winning filmmaker James Cameron, who grew up in these parts, can be heard speaking in the spectacular Waterfall Room. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., tickets can be purchased in advance via the Niagara Parks website.
Other ways to experience Niagara Falls
Whether you're traveling to Niagara Falls by plane, via one of the four major airports on either side of the border, catching the train, going by bus, or driving, it's not the kind of place you should rush once you've arrived. Visitors should savor being in such close proximity to a natural wonder. Thankfully, places like the historic Table Rock Welcome Centre, which has — unlike Niagara Falls' tourist traps — been elevating the tourist experience here for decades, make things a whole lot easier.
Rocking a new design and revamped guest amenities, it's here where you'll find the entrance to the much-loved Journey Behind the Falls attraction. This popular year-round experience is a chance for visitors to descend 125 feet by elevator, wander through a short tunnel, and look out from two outdoor observation decks and portals situated directly behind the Falls. With almost 100,000 cubic feet of water thundering over the edge every second in summer, and the inevitable mist this throws up, you'll certainly be grateful for the free biodegradable rain poncho that is provided. If you plan on taking photos, check that your camera is waterproof.
Once you've had your mind blown by one of Mother Nature's most impressive water features, you might now be feeling the hunger pangs. This is where Table Rock House Restaurant can help. Overlooking Horseshoe Falls, and serving up mouthwatering cuisine prepared on an open-flame grill by an award-winning chef, this isn't a meal you're likely to forget. Sit for a while, soaking up the view, and make sure you've digested your lunch before tackling a Niagara Falls zipline, the most unique way to see the falls up close and personal.