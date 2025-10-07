Soar Above Niagara Falls And Experience The Iconic Waterfall Like Never Before

Have you ever looked up, seen the birds flying overhead, and imagined what it would be like to experience the outdoors the way some of our planet's winged animals do? Well, thanks to a new attraction at Niagara Falls, you can now satisfy that curiosity. What's more, you can combine it with one of North America's most beautiful and popular natural wonders — Niagara Falls.

This is a true bucket-list destination that welcomes roughly 14 million visitors each year. Situated on the Canadian side of this incredibly famous section of the U.S. international border, the new virtual ride "Niagara Takes Flight: A Soaring Adventure" will have you believing you can fly.

Now open as of August 2025, you'll find the exciting and immersive attraction on the top floor of Niagara Parks' Table Rock Centre at the edge of Horseshoe Falls. Costing its creators $25 million to make, the state-of-the-art theater experience is the first of its kind in Ontario. Although it hasn't been around long, this multi-sensory slice of cinema magic might already be one of the best things to do in Niagara Falls besides, of course, seeing the waterfalls.