The Simple Dollar-Store Buy That Can Transform Your Next Camping Trip
A trip camping in the great outdoors sometimes requires more planning and preparation than a normal vacation. Finding small, multi-use items that are easy to pack and carry can help improve your trip — and there are lots of DIY camping hacks that focus on helpful, low-cost items. Pool noodles can stop you from tripping over your tent, and foam play mats can unexpectedly make your tent more comfortable. However, there's one cheap item you won't want to forget on your next camping trip: shower caps.
While campers may love the outdoors, so do the insects that live there — and they particularly love joining your camping meals. Keep pesky bugs off your food by using a shower cap to cover bowls and plates. It'll keep insects away and keep your food fresh and safe from buggy contamination. Shower caps, like this 8-pack of Disposable Shower Caps, can be found at dollar stores, and they're a simple and cheap item to add to your packing checklist for camping.
Other travel hacks using shower caps
One of the major benefits of shower caps as a camping hack is that they're reusable. You can use the same cap many times to cover dishes, while aluminum foil or plastic wrap will need to be pitched after use. For sustainable campers who want to minimize their waste, this is a fantastic eco-conscious solution. Shower caps are also excellent for dirty or muddy shoes — pull a shower cap over footwear and you won't leave muddy spots in your car after a camping trip. You can do this to keep your suitcase clean on non-camping trips, too — it will stop your shoes from contaminating clothes and other items.
Another useful way to utilize shower caps is as a seat cover for your bike — this will stop your seat from getting damp if your bike is out in the rain. You can also use shower caps for wet swimwear. If you don't have a plastic bag, simply put your wet swimsuit in a shower cap to avoid getting your bag and the rest of your items damp. If you're spending time outdoors, be sure to pack a few cheap shower caps as a small and lightweight lifesaver.