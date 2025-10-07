The Simple Dollar-Store Buy That Can Transform Your Next Camping Trip

A trip camping in the great outdoors sometimes requires more planning and preparation than a normal vacation. Finding small, multi-use items that are easy to pack and carry can help improve your trip — and there are lots of DIY camping hacks that focus on helpful, low-cost items. Pool noodles can stop you from tripping over your tent, and foam play mats can unexpectedly make your tent more comfortable. However, there's one cheap item you won't want to forget on your next camping trip: shower caps.

While campers may love the outdoors, so do the insects that live there — and they particularly love joining your camping meals. Keep pesky bugs off your food by using a shower cap to cover bowls and plates. It'll keep insects away and keep your food fresh and safe from buggy contamination. Shower caps, like this 8-pack of Disposable Shower Caps, can be found at dollar stores, and they're a simple and cheap item to add to your packing checklist for camping.